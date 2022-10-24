Flair Airlines Has New Flights From Ontario To Arizona & They're Cheaper Than A Tank Of Gas
An affordable trip without a layover.🌵
If you're already dreaming of a sunny escape from the chilly winter in Ontario, a Canadian airline announced new direct flights to Tucson, Arizona.
You can take off with Flair Airlines from London and Windsor, Ontario for an Arizona vacation as of December 1, 2022.
Tuscon flights with Flair Airlines start at only $39 so you can spend your hard-earned money on more fun activities.
These direct flights from both Ontario cities happen once a week so you'll want to book those vacation days accordingly. Arizona trips leave from London on Mondays and from Windsor on Thursdays.
You can start planning your winter getaway because online booking is already open. According to Flair, the "average high temperatures in winter stay around 20 to 25 degrees Celsius," in Tucson. Make sure that your bathing suit is packed.
Flair is the only Canadian airline that flies non-stop to this warm desert destination so you won’t have to spend additional travel time catching a connecting flight.
Flair is also offering direct flights to Tucson from other Canadian cities starting November 30. You’ll be able to travel from Edmonton, Fort McMurry, Lethbridge and Prince George.
Flair Airlines flights to Tucson
Price: Starting at $39
When: Flights from Ontario cities starting December 1, 2022
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.