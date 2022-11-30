Flair Airlines Launched A New Route From Edmonton To Arizona & It's Only $99 To Get There
Escape the Alberta winter!
Escaping the Alberta winter weather is about to get even easier, because Flair Airlines has just launched its first direct flight from Edmonton to Tucson, Arizona, and as a bonus, flights are pretty cheap!
Flair kicked off its newest route from Edmonton International Airport to Tucson International Airport on November 30, so Albertans can skip out on knee-deep snow and spend some time in the gorgeous Arizona sunshine instead.
Best of all, one-way flights start at just $99, which will leave you with more money to spend on accommodation and activities when you get there.
Flights depart twice weekly between the cities on Wednesdays and Sundays so you'll need to plan your trip accordingly.
Flair is also the first airline to operate a direct flight from Canada to Tucson, the company said in a press release, so you can relax and get into vacation mode without needing to worry about missing any connecting flights.
Tuscon has tons of gorgeous hikes to experience which will take you through the desert and mountains. As well as tons of stunning natural beauty, the Old Pueblo is also famed for its food, with tons of Indigenous and Mexican cuisine to enjoy.
The city was even named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, so you know you're going to eat very well!
If golfing is more your speed, the city also has around 40 different golf courses to try out that cater to all skill sets.
Flair flights from Edmonton to Tucson
Price: Starting at $99 (one way)
When: Flights from Edmonton start on November 30, 2022
