Flair Airlines Is Having A 50% Off Sale On Its New Flights & Tickets Cost As Low As $26

​Kelowna, B.C. Right: A Flair Airlines plane.

Fancy trying something new this summer? Flair Airlines is having a sale on their new Canadian routes, and you can score a sweet price on airfare.

The low-cost airline is offering 50% off the base fare price of its new routes, and flights cost less than $27.

The promotion, which is live now, applies to new Canadian routes offered by the airline, including Halifax to Quebec City, Winnipeg to Victoria, B.C., and London, Ontario, to Calgary.

With the deal, you can get flights from Kamloops to Edmonton for less than $27, with the route ringing up at just $26.12 one way.

You can also get cheap flights from Halifax to Quebec City, which ring up at $48 one way.

The full list of routes the promotion applies to is as follows:

  • YQG-YVR - Windsor to Vancouver
  • YHZ-YQB - Halifax to Quebec City
  • YEG-YQB - Edmonton to Quebec City
  • YWG-YXU - Winnipeg to London
  • YLW-YWG - Kelowna to Winnipeg
  • YWG-YYJ - Winnipeg to Victoria
  • YXU-YYC - London to Calgary
  • YHZ-YXU - Halifax to London
  • YVR-YXU - Vancouver to London
  • YEG-YKA - Edmonton to Kamloops
  • YLW-YYZ - Kelowna to Toronto
  • YXE-YYC - Saskatoon to Calgary
  • YKF-YXX - Waterloo to Abbotsford
To get the deal on the new routes, use the code NEWVIEWS50 when booking to get 50% off the base fare price.

Flights must be booked by May 5, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MT (or 1:59 a.m. ET on May 6). Travel dates, however, can be until August 30, 2023.

Besides these routes, Flair also offers incredibly low prices on tons of other routes within Canada and abroad.

The budget airline frequently has ultra-low-cost flights available, such as Thunder Bay to Toronto, which rings up at just $9 one-way — likely as much as you'd spend on a drink from Starbucks.

You can also find flights from Toronto to Vancouver for as low as $89 with Flair, one of the cheapest options for the route in Canada.

Where does Flair Airlines fly in Canada?

With Flair, you can get cheap flights within Canada, from Kelowna all the way to Saint John.

However, Flair also flies to international destinations, with sunny spots in the U.S. such as Fort Lauderdale, Palm Springs and Las Vegas, as well as tropical locales like Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

You can find the full list of Flair's destinations on its website.

Happy travels!

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

