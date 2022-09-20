Flair Airlines Is Offering Cheap Flights To BC's Wine Country For Less Than A Bottle Of Vino
Flights from Vancouver are as cheap as $13!
Prepare yourself for some wine tastings in the Okanagan because Flair Airlines is offering ultra-affordable tickets to Kelowna, B.C. this fall, from Vancouver.
The airline will be selling super cheap tickets on select flights this autumn season, for as low as $13, which is even cheaper than a bottle of wine.
These flights are less than an hour long, so you can be sipping vino in no time. It also makes for the perfect spontaneous weekend getaway.
With all the money you'll be saving through these flight deals, you could put it towards visiting all the local wineries. There are over 40 different wineries to explore within a 20-minute radius of Kelowna, so you can spend the day hopping around them!
If you are planning on travelling with a group, there are a bunch of different winery tours you can take together. Wicked Wine Tours has different half-day tasting options that can take you through West Kelowna, East Kelowna or even Lake Country.
Kelowna is also home to the first beachfront winery in North America called Frind Estate Winery.
It's a great place to soak in those last few moments of sunshine before the weather turns grey with some wine and tasty food from Annie's Beach Café & Lounge on the property.
The city also has some wineries that look like they have been plucked straight out of Europe, including Mission Hill Family Estate Winery.
Mission Hill Family Estate has different tasting experiences like the Shared Cellar Experience for $60 per person, the Private Cellar Experience for $75 per person and the A Lasting Legacy experience for $225 per person.
These are just a few of the many must-try places to stop at on your next trip to B.C.'s wine country!