I Visited An Actual 'Wine Village' In BC & It's The 'First Of Its Kind In Canada'
It's like a boozy playground for adults!🍷
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Last month, I had the pleasure of visiting this super fun wine village that was pretty much a boozy playground for adults.
The District Wine Village in Oliver, B.C. is a first-of-its-kind wine village in Canada and was seriously one of the most amazing experiences ever.
I got to test out so many different amazing wines, cocktails and beer — plus, I got to enjoy some tasty foods while doing so.
Everything from the atmosphere to the boozy drinks you can have in this village was absolutely superb and if you're planning on heading up to the Okanagan anytime soon, you'll want to make sure to check it out.
The atmosphere was on point
The District Wine Village had such an amazing setup and vibes. All of the wineries form a little village in a circle so you can hop from one to the next super easily.
While I was there the District Wine Village was holding a market and playing live music right in the centre of it all. It was so much fun to sip on a glass of vino and enjoy some tunes.
No matter which winery you were hitting up, you had the option to sit on either their patio or inside — which was great because the temperature was scorching hot.
Plus, the entire village is dog friendly and kid-friendly and I happened to have my pup, Hercules, along with me so it was a good idea to pop in and out of the air-conditioned wineries once or twice.
There was more than wine
I ended up hitting up three different wineries and one distillery. The village actually had a lot of new wineries and a brand new distillery that I got to try.
I tried some delicious wine from JoiRyde Winery, Foolish Wines, Gneiss Wines and cocktails from Workshop Spirits. Let's just say I ended up liking what I tasted and left with a few bottles to take home with me.
It was so convenient
The thing that amazing me the most about this place was that you had all the wineries and so much more all in one place. It was seriously so convenient to hop to your next winery when it's right next door.
From now on, I won't be walking those long distances between wineries in the Okanagan because I have found this one-stop winery heaven.
The food was amazing
There is only one place to get food in the entire village and it's at Trading Post Brewing. Since it was the only food spot available, it was pretty busy but they did somehow get my food to me pretty quickly.
They had so many delicious food options like pizza, charcuterie and even salads if you're looking to get some greens in.
The pizza was super delicious and the perfect compliment to my day of wine tasting. Trading Post Brewing also serves beer and other refreshments, if you're looking for something other than wine.