Canada Jetlines Announced A New Toronto To Vancouver Route & You Can Book A Flight For $135
Pack your bags for the west coast!
Who wants to check out the west coast this winter for the price of dinner and drinks?
Canada Jetlines is bringing on a new travel route between Toronto and Vancouver just in time for the holidays.
The affordable leisure airline announced in a press release that they would offer biweekly flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Vancouver International Airport starting December 2022.
This means Torontonians and Vancouverites alike will be able to explore the east and west coast without breaking the bank.
"Following the launch of a successful first route out of Toronto, we look forward to expanding our services into Vancouver ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season," said Duncan Bureau, CCO of Canada Jetlines.
"We seek to provide Canadian travellers with more convenient travel options and look forward to bringing the country’s newest leisure airline to YVR."
Although the flights don't start service for a couple of weeks, tickets are already available on their website so you can check out dates and get a jump on planning your holiday travels.
One-way flights from Toronto to Vancouver are currently as low as $135 and flights from Vancouver to Toronto start at $120.
Canada Jetlines is a new Canadian air carrier and on September 22 its inaugural flight from Toronto to Calgary marked the beginning of its biweekly service between both cities.
Come December 2022 the carrier will have service in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.
So grab your passport and start planning your trip!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
