You Can Fly From Toronto To 2 US Cities For Less Than You Spent On Groceries Last Month
Is it time for an affordable adventure? 🧳
Are you looking to hop on a plane to somewhere warmer than Toronto anytime soon but don't want to make a dent in your savings, as your monthly groceries have? Then listen up.
Canada Jetlines, a new and affordable airline, is adding two more cities to explore from Toronto and you won't want to miss out on the fun trips.
Starting January 19, 2023, Canada Jetlines will depart from Toronto's International Pearson Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada and Melbourne/Orlando.
"The U.S. is a major market for Canadian travellers and we are looking forward to expanding our international network. Jetlines is ready to start flying to the Melbourne/Orlando International airport in Florida and to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, with both inaugural flights scheduled for early 2023," Eddy Doyle, President & CEO of Canada Jetlines, told Narcity in an email.
If you were hoping to purchase one of these flights, then you should know the starting price is $175 for a one-way ticket from Toronto to Melbourne/Orlando.
However, going to the exciting city of lights might cost you a little more, so you'll want to take that into consideration. A one-way ticket from Toronto to Las Vegas starts at $215.
Although the flights haven't started, interested travellers can still purchase their tickets from now for future dates.
The new routes on Canada Jetlines came after they announced that they are flying from Toronto to Vancouver for as low as $135, which launched on December 9, 2022.
So get your passports ready and start planning your next adventure!