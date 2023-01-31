Canada Jetlines Is Launching Cheap Flights Out Of Toronto To Mexico This Spring For Just $280
Pack your bags for spring break y'all! 🍹✈️
Canada Jetlines just announced a new flight route to Cancun, Mexico, out of Toronto Pearson Airport starting this spring.
If you've been looking for a sunny getaway to escape Ontario's gloomy winters and restore your vitamin D intake, you might want to consider Canada Jetlines' new affordable route.
The Canadian airline will be flying non-stop to the Cancun Airport in Quintana Roo on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, according to a press release.
Flights will start in March 2023 with two flights a week and gradually increase in frequency over time.
"Our Canada Jetlines family is thrilled to launch service to another international destination in Mexico this winter – continuing expansion of our international network of convenient leisure and business travel," said Canada Jetlines COODuncan Bureau in a press release.
"Canada is one of the top countries for international tourists to Mexico, and we are pleased to connect Canadians to their favorite sun-destinations as they begin to plan winter vacations."
Tickets for the flights are already on sale for March 3 to March 11 and range from $280 to $750 for one-way travel.
For comparison, a one-way Air Canada ticket from Toronto Pearson Airport to Cancun Airport on March 3 ranges from $550.82 to $1,539.38, according to their booking site.
Canada Jetlines is a relatively new airline in the Canadian aviation scene, and tickets can be purchased at four tiers, which increase in price and perks from JetLlite, JetPlus, JetFex, and JetLines.
CanadaJetlines has destinations across Canada and has ventured to out-of-country destinations, including Florida and Las Vegas.
