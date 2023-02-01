Porter Airlines Just Launched At Pearson Airport & You Can Book Cheap Flights Across Canada
Starting with six new destinations and more to come! 👀
Porter Airlines has officially launched its new service out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and is set to begin servicing six new destinations across Canada.
The airline's expansion from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) comes with brand new planes, promises of an elevated experience for economy travellers and cheap flights, particularly when you compare prices with its competitors like Air Canada and WestJet.
Starting February 1, Porter's two new flights take to the skies with service from Toronto Pearson to Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL).
Round-trip tickets for either flight start as low as $225.
In comparison, round-trip fares for flights from Toronto to Ottawa on Air Canada are right around $500, while their service from Toronto to Montreal is comparable to Porter's, with prices starting at $234.
On WestJet, a round-trip flight from Toronto to Ottawa also starts around $500, and service from Toronto to Montreal is pricier, with round-trip costs closer to $400.
As for Porter, its four other new destinations include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Halifax, with service to each of those locations launching throughout the month of February.
Round-trip service to all of these destinations is under $300.
"Our emphasis on service and treating economy passengers with dignity challenges expectations for what flying should be like," Porter Airlines President and CEO Michael Deluce said in a statement.
In 2023, Porter has also promised more destinations to the US, Mexico and the Caribbean, which have yet to be announced.
February marks the beginning of a massive expansion for the Toronto-based airline.
Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 jets, now flying out of Pearson, feature a 132-seat two-by-two configuration, meaning no one has to get stuck in a middle seat. The airline has also unveiled a new in-flight menu that offers local "fresh food" and "quality ingredients."
There is even free Wi-Fi on the new jets.
Meanwhile, flights on Porter's smaller planes that service regional routes will continue out of Billy Bishop, which it is still referring to as its home base.