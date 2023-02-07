8 Low-Cost Airlines Out Of Pearson Airport With Cheap Flights To Sunny Destinations
If you're making some travel plans for 2023, there are plenty of cheap flights to choose from, if you know where to look.
With so many new airlines having launched recently in Canada, there are tons of low-cost airlines flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and there are so many destinations you can choose from.
Whether you're looking to fly somewhere else in Canada without blowing your budget on just getting there, somewhere south to the US or you're planning to jet off to a sunshine paradise, you no longer have to shell out the big bucks to get it done.
Here are 8 low-cost airlines that currently fly out of Pearson Airport in Toronto.
Flair Airlines
Flair Airlines refers to itself as "Canada's leading independent ultra-low-cost carrier," and offers flights across most of Canada, parts of the U.S. and some sunny destinations like Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. It offers some of the cheapest flights available but you will have to pay extra for any bag that doesn't fit underneath the seat in front of you.
Right now, Flair is offering one-way flights from Toronto to Halifax or Charlottetown starting at $49, and Toronto to Palm Springs or Phoenix-Mesa starting at $100.
Flights from Toronto to Cancun also start at $159.
Lynx Air
Lynx Air is the newest ultra-affordable airline to start offering flights in Canada and currently travels to eight destinations from Toronto Pearson Airport.
In January 2023, it launched its first flight to the U.S. between Toronto and Orlando and has said it will continue expanding its flight options from Toronto and Calgary.
Round-trip flights with Lynx Air from Toronto to Orlando start at around $300 and one-way flights from Toronto to Vancouver are just above $70.
Porter Airlines
Porter Airlines began flying out of Pearson Airport in February 2023 offering six new destinations across Canada, adding to the list of flights it already offers from Billy Bishop Airport.
No matter the destination, a round-trip to the west or east coast of Canada will cost you less than $300.
Porter Airlines has also said it plans to announce more destinations in the southern U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Avianca Airlines
Avianca Airlines is a Colombian airline that began flying out of Toronto Pearson in December of 2021.
It now offers flights to several destinations including Costa Rica, Bogota, Madrid and Guatemala.
Prices are in U.S. Dollars (USD) and range between $267 and $448 for a one-way ticket, depending on the location.
Copa Airlines
Copa Airlines is based in Panama City and offers select flights to unique destinations from Toronto Pearson.
The airline flies to places like Panama, Lima and Sao Paulo.
Its website advertises round-trip prices starting at CAD $618 while the majority of the trips from Pearson range from $800 to $1,200 — depending on the location.
Canada Jetlines
Canada Jetlines is another relatively new name in the Canadian aviation scene and offers flights across the country. It also recently announced new destinations to Florida, Las Vegas and Mexico.
The airline currently flies to five destinations from Toronto Pearson.
Starting prices for a one-way ticket are as low as CAD $175.
Sunwing Airlines
Sunwing Airlines has become a well-known vacation destination airline in Canada and offers flights to several destinations down South.
You can also fly Sunwing between Toronto and Vancouver.
While its prices vary depending on the location, some offers include round-trip flights from Toronto to Jamaica for $735 or Toronto to St. Maarten for $755. Both prices include taxes and fees.
Swoop Airlines
Swoop Airlines is another ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada offering flights across the country, into the U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico.
Like Flair Airlines, Swoop will charge you extra for any bag you bring on the plane that can't be placed under the seat in front of you.
One-way fares with Swoop start under $100 for all of its Canadian destinations, and additional has tickets from Toronto to Cancun starting at $159, or Toronto to Las Vegas starting at $130.
