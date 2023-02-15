Breeze Airways Is Selling Cheap Flights For Under $40 & They're Adding So Many US Routes
The sale only runs for a few days!
Breeze Airways is adding new routes across the U.S., including a brand-new destination in 2023, and the low-cost carrier is offering cheap flights to travellers to mark the expansion.
The airline will soon fly to Portland, Maine and is adding 22 new routes across the country into the summer.
Non-stop flights from the city will start on May 17, as reported by USA Today.
Travellers will be able to fly from Portland to Charleston, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh.
“Portland is our first Maine destination and a great addition to the route network," Neeleman, Breeze’s chief executive officer, told Travel and Leisure in a statement.
"We’re always looking for new routes that people are travelling today but can’t get there nonstop. So, at Breeze, we’ll get you there twice as fast for about half the price!”
Breeze Airways is offering different deals on its routes to mark the big news.
The flight prices range from $39 to $59 for a one-way ticket. The promotion is valid on certain days of the week.
Breeze Airways' website notes that the tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 20 and travellers will be required to travel through September 5.
It also says the ticket supply is limited.
According to USA Today, the 22 new routes being added into the summer include Charleston (CHS) to Portland, Jacksonville (JAX) to Los Angeles and Orlando, Florida, (MCO) to Providence.
However, you'll want to check the Breeze Airways website for the dates on when the new routes take effect as they vary based on the route and the flights only take off on certain days of the week.
In total, Breeze Airways offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities and 21 states nationally.
If you're hoping to jump on that $39 flight deal, you'll need to act fast!