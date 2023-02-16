An Ontario Tiktoker Shared A Pearson Airport US Customs Hack & It's So Helpful (VIDEO)
You'll be able to do this at other Canadian airports soon too! 👀
An Ontario Tiktoker has gone viral for sharing a helpful tip for anyone travelling through Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) who has to go through U.S. customs.
Tiktoker @Glambygilly is a makeup artist in Toronto and shared the hack that saved her from having to endure Pearson Airport U.S. customs wait times, which depending on when you're travelling, can be absolutely brutal.
Gilly called it the "best travel hack when you're travelling to the United States."
She encouraged her followers to download the U.S. Customs and Border Control 'Mobile Passport Control' app.
The app allows travellers to submit their passport and customs declaration information in advance, which according to their website, streamlines the process, "by reducing passport control inspection time and overall wait time," and says travelers who use the app "may experience shorter wait times, less congestion, and efficient processing."
"I'm not joking, I got through customs in literally 15 minutes," said Gilly in her TikTok video, which now has well over 200,000 views. "I'm telling you, you need to try it."
If your travelling to the US- download CBP MPC to save time throuch customs 🙏🏽 #torontopearsonairport #torontopearson #travelhack #airporthack #airporthack101 #cbpmpc
The app is free to use for U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors, but it can only be used at designated MPC-approved sites.
Pearson Airport is one of them, but the use of this app is also soon expanding to other airports across Canada.
As of February 28, 2023, travellers going through U.S. customs at:
- Calgary International Airport (YYC);
- Edmonton International Airport (YEG);
- Winnipeg James A Richardson International Airport (YWG);
- Ottawa International Airport (YOW);
- Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ);
will also be also to use the MPC app. Plus, the service is already available at the following airports in Canada:
- Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL);
- Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ);
- Vancouver International Airport (YVR).
The U.S. customs tool is similar to a new online system meant to help reduce wait times at Pearson Airport called YYZ Express, which allows travellers to book their spot in line at security up to 72 hours before their flight.
