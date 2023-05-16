A TikToker Tried Pearson Airport's YYZ Express & Added It To Her List Of Travel Tips (VIDEO)
The travel photographer called it a "lifesaver."
If you're desperate to avoid long lines the next time you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), this travel hack going viral on TikTok is perfect for you.
A travel photographer recently tried out YYZ Express, Pearson Airport's new online tool for booking a spot in line at airport security, and revealed everything there is to know about it, including whether or not she would use it again.
Given what she does for a living, Sonia (@soniacphoto) travels much more than the average person, and often shares travel tips and hacks on her platform.
Her recent review of Pearson Airport's YYZ Express tool has gone viral, reaching well over 200,000 views on TikTok.
"Let me show you how to skip the security line at Toronto Pearson Airport," she said at the beginning of her video.
Sonia goes on to explain the online tool allows travellers to book their own appointment at Pearson Airport security, giving them a specific 30-minute time window to arrive at airport security and breeze past any lineup.
"Once you make your appointment, you're going to get an email like this with a QR code," she explained and added you can show that QR code in the YYZ Express line at airport security.
@soniacphoto
Part of me thought this wouldn’t work but I can confirm it is this easy! I will note that some destinations are not on the list, however there are quite a few in there so it’s definitely worth checking! Make your appointment at https://yyz.whyline.com/ #greenscreen #torontopearsonairport #airporthack #toronto #torontopearson #travel #torontotravel #traveltiktok #travelhack #traveltips
The only downside here is if you miss your time window, you'll have to join the back of the airport security line just like everyone else.
But, if you're confident in your ability to arrive at Pearson Airport on time, Sonia clearly thinks using YYZ Express is worth it.
"We used this on our last trip, literally during the March Break rush, and got through in five minutes. It was awesome," she said.
YYZ Express was first launched at Pearson Airport in late 2022 but has since been expanded to be available to more passengers on most domestic and international flights.
On top of giving YYZ Express a golden review for how easy it was to use and how much time it saved her, Sonia said it won't be the last time she takes advantage of the online tool.
"I would DEFINITELY use YYZ Express again," Sonia told Narcity. She also called it, "such a lifesaver since we were travelling during the first day of March break."
"I was honestly incredibly impressed with the service and I’m so glad it’s available for people who don’t have NEXUS or an Amex credit card!" she said.
The travel photographer also shared some of her other biggest travel tips, which include travelling with carry-on luggage only, whenever possible.
Sonia also encourages travellers to, "always learn 'hello' and 'thank you' if you’re travelling to another country where English isn’t the main language," and added, "be nice to airport staff! They’re doing their best 😅."
Her review of YYZ Express follows another travel hack TikTok video that went viral showing how to use the ArriveCAN app to breeze through Pearson Airport customs.