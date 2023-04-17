I Basically Skipped The Line At Pearson Airport Security & Here’s How You Can Too
I saved so much time!
Toronto Pearson Airport security can take forever to get through, but there is a way to speed up the process.
Earlier this month, I flew through Pearson Airport, and I used the YYZ Express online reservation systemfor the first time, and I basically skipped the security line like a VIP.
YYZ Express allows you to make an online reservation before your flight, so you can skip the regular line and use the YYZ Express line to get through security faster.
All you have to do is make a reservation ahead of time and select a time slot for when you will be going through security. Although reservations are not available for all flights.
"Reservations and walk-up appointments are available daily for all Domestic and International departing passengers at Terminal 1 D Gates security screening point from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm and Terminal 3 B and C Gates security screening point from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm," according to Pearson Airport.
I checked in for my flight a day in advance, and afterwards, I made a reservation for YYZ Express.
Luckily they had my flight listed as an available option since I was flying to the Caribbean on an early morning flight.
How to use YYZ Express
All you have to do is go to the YYZ Express website and enter the date of your trip, your destination, airline and flight number.
From there, you can select your party size. I was travelling with a friend, so I selected a party of two, and I didn't even have to put down any of her information for her to be included in the booking.
From there, you add your passenger information, and I selected a time slot of 7:45 am.
YYZ Express reservation.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
I received an email confirmation of my booking along with a QR code. I screenshotted it and saved it onto my iPhone ahead of my flight for safekeeping.
On April 2, I arrived at Pearson and made my way to Terminal 3. I checked my bags and spotted a YYZ Express check-in line for security, and the regular lineup had about 30 passengers waiting.
I was early for my reservation, but thankfully, the attendant just looked at my QR code and let my friend and I make our way through security and to the nearest coffee shop to wait for our flight.
Would I use YYZ Express again?
Making a reservation took me about two minutes and saved me from waiting in a 30-person lineup for security, so it is definitely worth the time.
I always check in ahead of my flight, so making a YYZ Express reservation will just be a part of my pre-flight routine from now because being able to skip the line for free is definitely worth a few minutes of your time.