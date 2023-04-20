A 'Security Incident' At Pearson Airport Left Some Flights Delayed & Here's What Happened
It was described as a low-level security issue.
A security incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) left some flights delayed on Thursday morning.
Problems were first reported by some frustrated passengers on Twitter shortly after 8:30 a.m., which resulted in the airport responding to them to confirm what had happened.
"We are currently with a security incident," Pearson Airport wrote in a Tweet. "Operations will resume very shortly."
The Tweet from Toronto Pearson came in response to a video from one passenger that showed a long lineup of passengers that stretched through a section of the terminal.
"At this rate people will miss their flights," @hetalkara wrote.
Another clearly frustrated passenger had Tweeted at Pearson Airport asking, "Why can’t flights depart? I’ve been sitting on the tarmac for 2 hours in this boiling hot plane."
In a statement to Narcity, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) described the security incident as a "containment issue," which is often used to describe situations where a door could be accidentally left open or a full water bottle made its way past airport security.
"The security incident at Terminal 1 has been resolved and normal operations have resumed. We thank passengers for their patience as we put their safety first."
GTAA officials said they would not discuss the matter in further detail, "in order to protect the safety and security of our airport, passengers, and employees."
They did confirm this all lasted for 18 minutes, and said the issue was "resolved quickly."