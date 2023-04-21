$20M Worth Of Cargo Was Stolen From Pearson Airport & Here's What We Know About The Heist
Gold and other high-value items were taken.
In a story that seems to be straight out of a scene from Netflix's Money Heist, a high-scale robbery occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) this week.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have confirmed that over $20 million worth of gold and other high-value cargo was stolen, and right now police have no information on the suspects who may have taken this precious cargo.
Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn confirmed in a news conference Thursday evening that the robbery took place on April 17 after a "high-value container" was stolen from a holding facility shortly after a flight had landed and the cargo was transported there, "as per normal procedure."
Shortly after, the missing cargo was reported to the police.
"What I can say is that the container contained a high-value shipment," PRP Inspector Duivesteyn said at the news conference. "It did contain gold but was not exclusive to gold and contained other items of monetary value. The total worth estimated at this time in our investigation for the property is estimated at just over $20 million."
Aside from that whopping total of these stolen items, there is limited information police have right now.
Investigators have not released any details about any possible suspects and also did not confirm any details about the flight that was carrying this valuable cargo.
In a statement to Narcity, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority clarified where this theft took place.
"Thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party, outside of our primary security line," said Senior Communications Advisor Rachel Bertone in a statement. "This did not involve access to Toronto Pearson itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or GTAA staff."
Police have echoed that the robbery brought no threat to public safety and, as a result, there was no disruption to the day-to-day activities at Pearson International Airport.
While police and the GTAA are not commenting on the airline that was involved, there are multiple reports that the incident is tied to an Air Canada flight and the airline's cargo operations, which are not staffed by the GTAA.
Narcity has reached out to Air Canada for comment and received the following quote:
"We have no information to provide. Please contact the Peel Police."
The Toronto Sun has also reported that the gold and other cargo stolen were destined for TD Bank, though police have not confirmed those details either.
Otherwise, the investigation is in its early stages and continues.
The only other added detail from police is that investigators weren't able to confirm in Thursday's news conference where the stolen cargo is headed or whether it is still in the country.