Someone Thinks The Pearson Airport Heist Was 'Kinda Cool' & People Don't Disagree (VIDEO)
"The fact it was gold bars? Slay."
A major heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) remains under investigation by Peel Regional Police (PRP) and with many questions about the incident still unanswered, some people are sharing their own thoughts.
With $20 million worth of gold and other "high-value" items stolen from a cargo holding facility on April 17 and still no word from police on any suspects, an Ontario TikToker has given his honest thoughts about what went down — and many people seem to agree with him.
"I'm very against crime but I think the heist at Pearson Airport was kinda badass," the TikToker, who goes by the name Jimmer, said in his video which has since been viewed well over 30,000 times.
In a comedic take on the wild story, Jimmer repeatedly makes it clear he is against any and all forms of crime and stealing but just can't let his amazement at this situation go.
"Do not steal. Ever," he said. "Heists, on the other hand, are kinda lit," he joked.
"If I got home and there were a bunch of cops outside and [they were] like, 'Inside of your condo there was a heist,' I'd be like, that's kinda sick!"
Jimmer even went as far as to call out whoever might be behind the Pearson Airport heist to say what they did was, "a little bit badass," and said "Follow me, I'll buy you a beer one day. And we'll talk about the heist."
@jimmerplslikeme
The Heist at Pearson Airport needed this take #pearsonairport #heist #pearson #cbc #gold #canada
People in the comments clearly agree with this sentiment.
"If you can manage to sneak 700lbs of gold out of the biggest airport in the country, you deserve that gold lol 😂," one person wrote.
Another seemed astonished at how these criminals managed to get away with stealing what they did.
Since police first spoke about the investigation into the Pearson Airport heist on April 20, there have been no updates.
Several reports suggest that the precious, valuable cargo was stolen from an Air Canada cargo facility, which the airline itself has not confirmed.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told Narcity in a statement that the "public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party," was accessed, and stressed that the heist "did not pose a threat to passengers."
Criminology expert Melvin Mingo told the Toronto Star this was likely a professional-level heist that involved "somebody who knows what’s going on at the airport," and suggested if police don't get the gold back quickly, it will likely be gone forever.