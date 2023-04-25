Gross Discovery At Pearson Airport Starbucks Goes Viral & People Aren't Surprised (VIDEO)
"You really think it's contained to one kiosk? 🤔"
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) can mark the beginning of an adventure for travellers, but unfortunately, the airport itself has also become known for having a few adventures of its own.
Flying in and out of Toronto Pearson is often associated with concerns of wait times, flight delays, and sometimes even luggage challenges, but someone's recent experience at a Starbucks inside the airport left them with a different and more literal bad taste in their mouth.
A TikTok video posted by @ubairaa shows her rather disgusting discovery at the Pearson Airport Starbucks inside of Terminal 1, where she saw a pair of cockroaches crawling right next to the order counter.
The video has since been viewed over 400,000 times.
But while she was surprised by what she had found, referring to this as the worst experience of Starbucks with an added puke emoji thrown into her TikTok video, it seemed like many people who saw the footage for themselves weren't shocked at all.
"Tbh there’s prob so many places in our daily life that we get food from that has these and we don’t even know 🙈" one person wrote in the comments, which received over 1,000 likes.
Another person simply asked, "Do you think this is uncommon?"
While others also pointed out the reality of the state of cleanliness in the world that we live in, others offer some more personal reactions.
"This is why I stick to the lounge lol," one person wrote, who makes a good point because there are five lounges at Pearson Airport that give travellers the chance to wait for their flights with a little dose of luxury.
Another person wrote a joke that personally has me wanting to avoid a particular Starbucks drink for the next little while.
"What do you think Frappuccino chips are made of," they said.
Ew. No.
Narcity contacted the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) about this video for comment and any greater context regarding pest control or what to do if you see something like this at Pearson Airport, but did not receive a response before publication.