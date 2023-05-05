Someone's Travel Tip To Avoid Flying Out Of Pearson Airport Has TikTokers Divided (VIDEO)
"This is so unbelievably inconvenient."
Some travellers will do just about anything to avoid flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), but one TikToker's attempt at sharing their family's travel hack may have missed the mark.
Most of us will take any travel tip we can get, particularly when it comes to international flights. However, this one in particular seems to have been met with more questions of whether the tip would actually save someone any time or money.
In a now-viral TikTok video posted by @morgannbook, they describe their family's travel hack to avoid flying out of Pearson Airport because, "flying out of Canada sucks, especially out of Pearson."
Rather than departing from Canada's busiest airport, Morgann's family opts to drive across the US border and fly from Buffalo Niagara International Airport via Delta Airlines.
In the video, Morgann made note specifically of the time they saved, and explained it took only two minutes to get their boarding passes and three minutes to get through airport security.
"Our plane left a minute early which is basically unheard of out of Toronto," Morgann said.
Up to this point, most travellers can likely understand the attempt to avoid flight delays and security wait times at Pearson Airport, but it's where this video goes next that seems to have caught a lot of people off guard.
Morgann explained that flying out of Buffalo there were no options of a direct flight to Florida, so they had a layover in Atlanta before getting to their final destination.
At the end of the video, Morgann referred to the whole experience as, "so much cheaper than Air Canada."
It seems some travellers are only willing to go so far (literally) to save money, because the comments were filled with people totally unwilling to test out this travel hack for themselves.
"Wouldn’t the layover just waste the same amount of time as Pearson? Not to mention border times," one person commented.
Many people drew attention to the potential delays that could happen throughout the roughly two hour drive to Buffalo, crossing the border, and navigating a potentially unfamiliar airport.
"This is so unbelievably inconvenient," another person said. "Drive for 2 hours to buffalo to save an hour at Pearson. Makes sense," read another sarcastic comment.
Someone from Buffalo even weighed in.
"As a Buffalo citizen i always fly out of toronto bc it’s cheaper 😭😂," they said, arguing that this travel hack would actually result in a cheaper flight.
There are certainly ways to get cheaper flights depending on where you're headed, but it shows how Pearson Airport may not always be the worst option despite being an airport that plenty of travellers love to hate.