A TikToker Shared How She Saves Money On International Flights From Toronto & It's So Simple
She said she saved $600 on her latest booking.
The summer season is slowly approaching, which means it's time to start making some travel plans but, hopefully, without making a dent in your bank accounts.
A TikToker shared a hack she encountered when booking flights to international destinations from Toronto that could save you a few bucks.
The Toronto-based TikToker, healthynwild, who also goes by Ayda, shared a video that got over 32,000 views, and it might be a new hack to many travellers.
"This is how I get amazing deals on international flights from downtown Toronto," she said. The TikToker also apologizes if this is a hack that people knew already.
"I've been saving so much money. I just booked another flight, literally $600 cheaper," Ayda said.
At first, it didn't seem like a hack when she mentioned flying out of Billy Bishop Airport rather than Toronto Pearson Airport. Many low-fare airlines fly out of the downtown Toronto airport and typically cost less than those that fly out of Pearson. But there's more.
"When you go book a flight, make your departure city YTO, not YYZ," she said. However, the remainder of the hack only applies to international flights because "you're likely going to do a layover anyways, do it in Montreal."
"You go, Billy Bishop, Montreal, little layover, boom, final destination," the TikToker explains. That layover process in Montreal is what will save the traveller money, sometimes.
It's important to note that this hack may not always work, nor will it make you save hundreds of dollars.
The TikToker did a follow-up video with an example of someone from Toronto flying to Casablanca in Morocco and there was a $30 difference.
@healthynwild
Replying to @alphabetagamma still a WAY better option to fly from billy bidhop! You would have never seen this flight if you didnt type YTO. greenscreen #torontotiktok #traveltip #yyzdeals
She still suggests checking YTO instead of YYZ, even without the 100% success rate.
However, the TikToker adds that when she flies from Billy Bishop Airport, she's saving money on the Ubers. When going to Pearson from her home on the west side of downtown Toronto, she spends around $50 to $70 one-way, compared to the $10 it could cost her to Billy Bishop Airport.
Another pro to travelling from the downtown airport compared to Pearson, according to the TikToker, is the amount of time it takes to check in — "it's always chaos there," she comments.
"What can go wrong at Billy Bishop? Like so chill, so easy, we love Porter Airlines, great vibes always at Billy Bishop," she concludes.