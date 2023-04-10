A TikToker Shared How She Travelled From Toronto To Fort Lauderdale & People Can't Relate
Some people drive, others take ships, but this TikToker took a private plane from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale and people can't seem to relate.
A Toronto TikToker, sofbaldassarra, who also goes by Sofia, posted a video of her trip to Florida for the Easter long weekend and it looked super lavish.
Her family pulled up to a private plane in Toronto in black SUVs and a lot of swag.
"I'm travelling from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale for the Easter long weekend with my family. I cannot wait to get out of this miserable weather we are having and just feel some heat on my body," Sofia said.
While on the plane, the TikToker showed all the snacks offered, massive white leather seats, and great views — it just looked like the perfect trip.
The average flight duration from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale is around 3 hours.
The TikToker then showed her viewers the condo in which her family resides when vacationing in Fort Lauderdale.
The apartment's furniture is top-notch, the views are spectacular and overall a great beach house.
"I've been coming to Fort Lauderdale ever since I was born. It's basically our second home. I love it here. I would literally move here tomorrow if I could," she said. "My parents did such a good job with our condo. It's so cozy and homey."
"We ordered some Instacart. We usually order it before we leave, so it's there when we get there. It's so convenient," Sofia added.
People have been responding to her video with various comments and concerns.
"Being born into money is literally winning the birth lottery 😂😩," someone said, to which the comment got over 1,000 likes.
"Are you adopting???" added another.
While someone else replied to her video with another TikTok stating some things about Toronto's current affordability crisis.
"While Toronto is experiencing an affordability crisis, homelessness is on the rise and most people can't afford food I sometimes forget that there are Torontonians who are obscenely wealthy," the TikToker stated in the follow-up video.
"She's flying to Florida….private 😂 can't relate," someone commented.
"On today's episode of I'm rich you're poor loll," another said.
Some people have commented that her family is quite wealthy. For example, there are claims that she is connected to Carlo Baldassarra's family, who are owners of the Greenpark Group, a successful real estate company in Canada.
"Tell your dad I'm a hardworking individual if he's hiring," someone jokingly shared in Sofia's video.
"Yo it must be mad nice rich parents who give u whatever u want 👀," a person commented, to which the TikToker said, "I don't get 'whatever I want' but I am very blessed, my parents are strict when they need to be and me and my siblings all work🤗."
While there are various negative comments on the video, others are positively sharing things like:
- "Ur videos are so entertaining ily."
- "Let's be kind.💗 She's being positive on here. Plus we don't know, she may be donating money to charities, just doesn't announce it. 🤗💗."
- "Disgusting that they're trying to develop the greenbelt but also this one woman isnt responsible for all wealthy Canadians. There's many wealthy people."