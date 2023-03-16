6 Reasons I Use Instacart To Do My Grocery Shopping In Toronto & Sorry Not Sorry, Loblaws
No, I'm not just being lazy.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Buying groceries is (unfortunately) necessary, and if you live in a downtown Toronto apartment it's rarely cheap. But I've found a way to help me save a few dollars a month by shopping via an app, and turns out there are a few advantages to my lazy method.
I work from home and don't own a car, so grocery shopping can be such a drag. This is what led to my discovery of the magical app called Instacart. No, this is not an ad. It's just a service announcement to make your life better.
I live in close proximity to two supermarkets, including a Loblaws, but I'd rather use an app than head on over there and here are six reasons why.
It's cheaper
Instacart grocery store options around my home.
Living in downtown Toronto means you don't really have access to a Walmart or Food Basics unless you use a Penguin Pickup— but that requires leaving the house.
So, instead, I have been ordering all my groceries from Walmart using the Instacart app and literally saving around $30 compared to the things I usually buy at Lobalws — this is including delivery.
Don't believe me? Just try.
You don't have to go outside
Mira chilling on her couch.
In the summer months, I might enjoy walking to the supermarket for fun, to soak up some sun if you will. But in the winter, I'd rather stay under a blanket on my couch with a cup of hot chocolate and avoid the snow.
One of the worst feelings in the world is walking to a grocery store in the cold and then having to carry the bags in your hands when it feels like -20 degrees. Not fun!
Whereas using the app, you can choose when to have your groceries delivered from the comfort of your home.
Not carrying the heavy stuff anymore
Mira's completed Walmart order.
Do you dread buying toilet paper, tissues and paper towels because you only have two arms?
Well, after discovering this app, not only can I buy all of these in one go, but I've even started buying the liquid Tide Detergent rather than pods, simply because I don't have to act like I can carry them all in one go.
Also, since buying the liquid detergent around three months ago, I still use it — talk about saving money.
There are suggestions
If you've been feeling like your meal plans are repeating themselves, the app even suggests things for you to buy that can spark your creativity.
Most recently I was prompted to buy shrimp and I made shrimp lettuce wraps — it was delicious! I never usually buy shrimp, but now I always want some.
You can just buy the same order again
What Mira sees when she open the Instacart app.
If you buy from the same grocery store often, then Instacart saves your previous order and suggests you add the same stuff again, including the notes you left to the shopper.
So, rather than walking through all the aisles and ticking things off my regular grocery list, I can get all the same stuff with a push of a button.
Oh, and if you forgot anything, the app will remind you before check-out.
It's like having your own personal shopper but it's an app!
Delivery is cheaper than the Uber ride
The delivery might cost you a few bucks. With my latest order it was around $8. But honestly, I bought so much stuff it didn't matter.
If I had taken an Uber back from the Loblaws close to my house because — let's be real — I wouldn't be able to carry everything alone, it would've been around $11.
So, the delivery fee here is a win-win, in my opinion.
I know some of you may not agree with some of the points, but if you are open to the idea, try it out and let me know if I just discovered a hack to living a better life in Downtown Toronto.