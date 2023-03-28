I Went To Walmart For The First Time & Here's Why I Was Actually Really Impressed
Sorry, Canadian Tire!
After moving to Canada last year, I've discovered so many Canadian stores that I now simply can't imagine life without.
However, if I had to name one store that was an absolute lifesaver for me after moving, it would have to be an American retailer – sorry Canadian Tire!
Despite hearing so much about the store for years, my first visit to a massive Walmart branch in Toronto completely took me by surprise... and actually was something of a life-saver when I needed to buy a bunch of random stuff all at once.
So here are a couple of things that blew my mind during my first visit to Walmart in Canada — and why I was actually really, really impressed with the superstore.
The sheer size and the sections
The health and beauty section at Walmart.
I moved to Canada from Dubai, so I'm really no stranger to huge malls or shopping centres.
But when it comes to Walmart, I had pretty much expected another grocery store, like Loblaws or No Frills.
But the sheer size and variety of Walmart blew my mind.
I can’t think of many stores where I can do my weekly grocery shopping, browse clothes and makeup, pick up toiletries, visit a pharmacy, and then purchase furniture for an apartment!
The closest I could compare was perhaps Lulu Hypermarkets in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, in Canada, Costco excels when it comes to bulk buying, and Canadian Tire has the most random selection of useful goods.
But, I think Walmart has a more rounded selection of basics, without the hassle of having to buy large quantities.
It had everything I needed to set up a house
Lamps at Walmart.
Moving countries or even apartments is hard work, and there are so many little gadgets and gizmos that you find yourself needing to set up your new home.
The fact that I could buy garbage bins, organizer shelves, pillows, shower curtains, bedsheets, towels, bathroom mats and so many other products I hadn't even realized I needed, all in one go, was a life-saver.
My only takeaway here is to visit with a friend who has a vehicle. Or be prepared to cab it out, because chances are you're going to leave with some bulky goods.
The furniture section is impressive
Patio furniture in Walmart.
While I love Canadian Tire and Costco, if I was looking for furniture, I'd visit HomeSense or IKEA.
But the homeware section at Walmart Canada took me by surprise, as it's well worth a browse in my opinion.
There are some pretty nice looking lamps, office desks, computer chairs, organizers, tables, frames, clocks and more, and the prices really aren't too bad.
I spotted a floor length mirror for under $12 — a price I couldn't even imagine at other major furniture stores in Canada.
They are so many kitchen must-haves
A selection of kettles.
If you're moving and are looking to pick up everything you need for your new kitchen, from plates and knives to appliances like air fryers and kettles, Walmart should be your go-to spot.
I was amazed by the sheer variety of kitchen must-haves on offer, as well as some niche products I didn't even know I needed — like food choppers and salad spinners.
You can pick up groceries on your way out
Bread at Walmart.
Of course, if you're setting up a new home, chances are things like homeware, kitchenware, toiletries and gadgets are your main priority.
But, hey, starting a kitchen pantry from scratch isn't cheap either, and whether you need to pick up eggs, milk, flour or sacks of rice, Walmart might actually be your best bet.
The grocery selection there beats out big retailers like Loblaws and Sobeys in my opinion. Meanwhile, the prices were also so much better.
The prices are reasonable
Stationery at Walmart.
That brings me to my next and final point!
After months of feeling absolutely swindled by Loblaws, I've finally started stocking up on groceries from other places.
And as I genuinely do feel like the prices differ so much at Walmart, it's well worth a trip there.
In fact, even simply ordering stuff there through Instacart is cheaper than heading to a nearby Loblaws, including factoring in an Instacart membership and delivery fees.
That should say it all.
So, there you have it!
Even though there are so many stores I've come to appreciate during my time in Canada, I'll be honest and say that if someone asked me to pick just one spot where they can get it all, I'd probably point them towards Walmart.
That being said, Canadian Tire does put up a good fight, especially if you don't need groceries!
Best of luck out there, shoppers.
