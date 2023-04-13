Walmart Has Pulled A T-Shirt From Stores After Shoppers Noticed A Vulgar Design Flaw (PHOTO)
Someone should have spotted this one sooner. 🫣
Walmart Canada has apologized and pulled a T-shirt from sale after eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted a pretty serious mishap with the design.
The T-shirt, which is green and has a recycling theme, urges people to recycle, reuse, renew and rethink, although the layout of this message causes things to get a little chaotic.
While RE is in large letters to the left, the words "cycle," "use," "new" and "think" are in smaller letters to the right. At first glance, you may not notice anything untoward, but if you read the words vertically then you'll notice an unfortunate acronym.
Earlier this month, one observant shopper took to Twitter to share a photo of the $5 Walmart T-shirt with their followers, asking them to "find the hidden word."
As part of the caption, they said, "I need this shirt before Walmart realizes what they have done."
Narcity reached out to Walmart for further information about where the shirt was sold and if there are any still available in stores.
The company responded to say, "When we became aware of some unfortunate and unintentional language in a recent T-shirt design, we removed the items from sale."
The superstore added, "We apologize for any unintended offence this has caused. These products can be returned for a full refund in stores."
A report from Global News says the T-shirts were sold under the George brand in stores across Canada.
The original tweet about the top — which has been viewed 2.7 million times as of Thursday — received tens of thousands of likes, retweets and responses.
And, while Walmart apologized for any potential offence caused, it seems many shoppers may have quite liked the chaotic shirt and its unintentional insult.
One person replied to say their wife had also spotted the shirt, and that they had asked her to buy it ASAP.
Another person added, "Normally I don’t go to Walmart but for this I must."
A third asked, "How do I get one?"
Although Walmart insists that the mishap was unintentional, one Twitter user asked, "What's the over/under that whoever designed that shirt knew exactly what they were doing?"
“Someone is getting fired,” another person joked.
