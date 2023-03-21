Doug Ford Shared A Random Story About His $26 Haircut At Walmart & The Video Is Too Much
"This guy grabs my hair and starts shaking."
If you've ever had a haircut that didn't quite go as planned, you're not alone. Doug Ford shared a story about his haircut mix-up while doing an announcement in Vaughan earlier today.
During the question period, a reporter pointed out the premier's very short haircut and Ford did not hold back on the details. He explained that he was "down South" and decided to go to Walmart for a trim.
"I'm a cheap son-of-a-gun so I see the $15 haircut or whatever, I walk in there and I said 'I want a trim, just a little, little trim,'" he said.
While Ford usually gets his sides cut at a "number four," he said it looked more like the barber used a "zero."
"I sit down in the chair, this guy grabbed my hair like this and starts shaking!" Ford demonstrated by holding the top of his head. "The problem was [...] he didn't speak English and I didn't speak Spanish."
Once he saw how short the barber had cut one side of his hair, Ford reacted by saying, "Señor, look what you did! One side's full, one side's not."
After getting both sides evened out, Ford's haircut wasn't as cheap as he had hoped. "Needless to say, it cost me $26," he recalled. "I've never paid $26 for a haircut in my life."
"He went right down to the concrete, as you can see there. I'll tell ya, I've never experienced in my life... shortest haircut I've ever had."
This isn't the first time the premier's hair has been in the spotlight. During the pandemic, his daughter cut his hair with dog clippers while the salons were closed.
The premier joked that it will take until August for his hair to grow back, so it looks like he'll be rocking a new look this spring.