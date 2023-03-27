Here's How Much Money Doug Ford, John Tory & Other Top Ontario Officials Made Last Year
Someone on the sunshine list made more than $1.7M. 👀
The Ontario sunshine list for 2022 is out and from Ontario Premier Doug Ford to former Toronto Mayor John Tory, it's time to see how much the province's leaders made last year.
This annual list gives us a look at all public sector workers in Ontario who made $100,000 or more — well above the average salary in Ontario — and in 2022, nearly 267,000 people made the sunshine list.
Doug Ford's salary stayed the same in 2022 as it did in years previous, at $208,974.00.
Ford made just a bit more than former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who took home $202,818.23 in 2022.
Looking closer at other officials within Ford's government, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, and Health Minister Sylvia Jones all made the same salary of $165,851.04.
One other well-known Ontario official that we saw a lot of over the course of the pandemic made far more in 2022, and that was Dr. Kieran Moore.
Dr. Moore's salary was $466,056.99, nearly double his salary from 2021. He was appointed Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health in June of that year.
While these officials are makings far more than the average Ontario salary of $57,159 (according to Glassdoor), their salaries don't even come close to some of the top earners on Ontario's sunshine list.
Out of nearly 277,000 public sector workers, Ford's salary is 8,581st on the list, while in comparison, Dr. Moore is close to cracking the top 100.
Looking to the top of the Ontario sunshine list for 2022, the highest salary on the list was $1,726,068.02, earned by Kenneth Hartwick, who is the CEO of Ontario Power Generation (OPG).
Two other OPG employees rounded out the top three, with Chief Strategy Officer Dominque Miniere making $1,694,538.28 in 2022 and Chief Projects Officer Michael Martelli cashing in $968,710.30.
Other notable names at the top of the Ontario sunshine list for 2022 include Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, who made $856,551.90, and Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson, who made $821,800.17.
You can check out the full sunshine list here.