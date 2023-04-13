doug ford

Doug Ford Dropped A Big Hint About The Future Of Ontario Place & People Are So Divided

He thinks moving the Science Centre there is a "great idea."

Associate Editor, Toronto
Premier Doug Ford is backing the idea of relocating the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. But not everyone is on board with the proposal, and it's causing a stir on social media.

During an unrelated press conference in Kitchener on Thursday, Ford announced his support for the plan, hinting at a formal announcement coming up next week.

"I personally think it's a great idea," he said. "But if I told you now, my Minister of Infrastructure would shoot me on the spot, so can you stay tuned till next week."

Former city councillor and mayoral candidate Ana Bailão also expressed her support for relocating the Science Centre to the waterfront location.

However, this news has left some residents uneasy.

Many are concerned about the controversy surrounding the redevelopment proposal for Ontario Place, which has faced resistance from the community organization Ontario Place for All (OP4).

The redevelopment plan, which aims to build a massive private spa at Ontario Place, has been met with criticism from local residents and organizations.

"The Province of Ontario plans to turn close to half of the parkland over to an Austrian spa franchise which will cut down over 800 trees and level the internationally recognized landscape to accommodate its enormous 13-storey (half the size of Rogers Centre) pay-to-play glass spa facility," OP4 writes on its website.


"This is why we struggle to have nice things," one person wrote on Twitter, calling the idea a "fantasy project" instead of a "practical solution."

But some are in favour of the project.

Ana Bailão has proposed a plan to build 5,000 new homes on the city-owned land currently occupied by the Science Centre's parking lot and on the land outside of the ravine.

While the plan aims to address the affordable housing crisis in the city, it has raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of the large-scale development.

As the details of this exciting new proposal continue to unfold, stay tuned for all the latest updates on this hot topic.

