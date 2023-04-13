Doug Ford Dropped A Big Hint About The Future Of Ontario Place & People Are So Divided
He thinks moving the Science Centre there is a "great idea."
Premier Doug Ford is backing the idea of relocating the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. But not everyone is on board with the proposal, and it's causing a stir on social media.
During an unrelated press conference in Kitchener on Thursday, Ford announced his support for the plan, hinting at a formal announcement coming up next week.
"I personally think it's a great idea," he said. "But if I told you now, my Minister of Infrastructure would shoot me on the spot, so can you stay tuned till next week."
Former city councillor and mayoral candidate Ana Bailão also expressed her support for relocating the Science Centre to the waterfront location.
\u201cBy moving the Ontario Science centre to Ontario Place it can stay public and benefit families and youth, innovators and small businesses.\u201d— Ana Bail\u00e3o (@Ana Bail\u00e3o) 1680789067
However, this news has left some residents uneasy.
Many are concerned about the controversy surrounding the redevelopment proposal for Ontario Place, which has faced resistance from the community organization Ontario Place for All (OP4).
The redevelopment plan, which aims to build a massive private spa at Ontario Place, has been met with criticism from local residents and organizations.
"The Province of Ontario plans to turn close to half of the parkland over to an Austrian spa franchise which will cut down over 800 trees and level the internationally recognized landscape to accommodate its enormous 13-storey (half the size of Rogers Centre) pay-to-play glass spa facility," OP4 writes on its website.
This is why we struggle to have nice things. The betters in our city have their heads in the clouds for fantasy projects rather than practical solutions. Fantasy like this isn’t going to stop a private spa at Ontario Place.
— Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) April 13, 2023
"This is why we struggle to have nice things," one person wrote on Twitter, calling the idea a "fantasy project" instead of a "practical solution."
No no no no....... Not a good idea. Ontario Science Centre needs to stay where it is. Lots of opp. for development. @OntScienceCtr is such a benefit to the entire #FlemingdonPark, #DonMills area. We are about to get the Crosstown & Ontario Line. Why do this? #OntarioScienceCentre
— Manny James (@iammannyj) April 13, 2023
But some are in favour of the project.
Fantastic idea. May increase tourists instead of school trips. Use the current location for housing with the subway line close by.
— biag (@TFCLeafnation) April 13, 2023
Ana Bailão has proposed a plan to build 5,000 new homes on the city-owned land currently occupied by the Science Centre's parking lot and on the land outside of the ravine.
While the plan aims to address the affordable housing crisis in the city, it has raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of the large-scale development.
As the details of this exciting new proposal continue to unfold, stay tuned for all the latest updates on this hot topic.