Major Changes Are Coming To Ontario Place & Here's What You Need To Know (PHOTOS)
The Ontario Science Centre will be moved!
The Ontario government announced that major changes are coming to Ontario Place to make it a year-round destination for everyone.
On Tuesday, the government released new details about the "redevelopment of Ontario Place into a world-class, year-round destination, complete with expanded parkland, beaches, waterfront access and family-friendly entertainment."
The map of the reenvisioned Ontario Place.Ontario Government | Press Release
"We're bringing more to Ontario Place with more beaches, more greenspace, more trails and more fun with the Ontario Science Centre, a year-round Live Nation concert venue and expanded food and beverage offerings so families can enjoy a meal together," said Premier Doug Ford in the press release.
The Ontario Science Centre will be moved to a "new home in a custom-built, state-of-the-art facility" and be placed in the Cinesphere and Pod complex.
There will also be underground parking and a new pedestrian and cycle path. Transportation will also directly connect Ontario Place and the Exhibition to the Ontario Line subway.
In a press conference, Ontario Tourism Minister Neil Lumsden said the construction of the Ontario Science Centre will begin in 2025 and that the current location will remain open and continue to welcome guests.
Rendering of upgraded transit vision.Ontario Government | Press Release
Additionally, the province is working with Live Nation to make it a "new, year-round concert venue attraction."
The venue will bring together 20,000 fans in the "all-season venue." The idea is to increase capacity and keep the grassy amphitheatre protected.
"Our government has a mandate to bring Ontario Place back to life," the Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma, said in a press release.
Rendering of Live Nation at Ontario Place.Ontario Government | Press Release
The province is also working on discussing a partnership with Ontario Live to bring "family-friendly, world-class social, hospitality, and entertainment services."
Additionally, with the help of Therme Canada, the East and West island spaces could be redesigned.
"The concepts include Indigenous culture and place-keeping features and illustrate how the site will be revitalized and enhanced with new public trails, parkland, beaches and swimming areas with better access to the waterfront," the release states.
Rendering of Marina at Ontario Place.Ontario Government | Press Release
Also, the new vision includes a public marina at Ontario Place with retail shops, digging and family-friendly activities to make it a space where people can socialize, eat and "enjoy the water, year-round."
"Alongside the new and improved marina and with Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport just down the street, people will benefit from unprecedented choice and convenience in how they travel to Ontario Place to enjoy fun for everyone," the plan states.
It's worth noting that to prepare for the redevelopment, site servicing will begin this spring.
"By taking these next steps, the province will build an iconic space that will bring friends and families together for more fun right here in Ontario, while also attracting tourists from around the world," the government concluded.
Even though this might look great from afar, apparently some people are not looking forward to these developments.
Residents are concerned about the controversy surrounding the redevelopment proposal for Ontario Place, which has faced resistance from a community organization called Ontario Place for All (OP4).
"Ontario Place for All is actively spreading the message that Ontario Place must remain a vibrant, publicly accessible, waterfront park," its website states.