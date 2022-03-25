Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario sunshine list

Here's How Much Money Doug Ford, John Tory & Other Ontario Leaders Made Last Year

These leaders are making way more than $100K.

Ontario Editor
Doug Ford making a speech. Right: John Tory at the podium.

Doug Ford making a speech. Right: John Tory at the podium.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @johntory | Instagram

Ontario's sunshine list for 2021 has dropped and the province is revealing just how much some leaders and employees have been making.

The list is released every year as part of ThePublic Sector Salary Disclosure Act and showcases public sector employees who are making more than $100K a year.

According to the document, some of the most well-known leaders, including Doug Ford were bringing in an impressive amount of money last year.

The Premier of Ontario is recorded to have earned $208,974.00 in 2021, which is the same amount he made the year before.

While John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, was seen making $197,316.08.

Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, cashed in at $165,851.04 (Which is a step up from the $105,297.90 she made in 2020.) While Stephen Lecce, the minister of education, made $165,851.04.

Dr. Kieran Moore, who became Ontario's chief medical officer of health in June of 2021, is taking home even more than Ford. The sunshine list reveals that last year he made a whopping $235,314.14.

Despite making more than the average Ontarian does, these salaries don't even come close to what some of the highest-paid employees in the public sector rake in.

According to the list, Kenneth Hartwick, the president of Ontario Power Generation, made a whopping $1,628,246.00 last year, which was nearly $400,000 more than what he made the year before.

Dominique Miniere, Sean Granville and Michael Martelli are the only other three on the list that made more than $1 million in 2021.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...