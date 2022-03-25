Here's How Much Money Doug Ford, John Tory & Other Ontario Leaders Made Last Year
These leaders are making way more than $100K.
Ontario's sunshine list for 2021 has dropped and the province is revealing just how much some leaders and employees have been making.
The list is released every year as part of ThePublic Sector Salary Disclosure Act and showcases public sector employees who are making more than $100K a year.
According to the document, some of the most well-known leaders, including Doug Ford were bringing in an impressive amount of money last year.
The Premier of Ontario is recorded to have earned $208,974.00 in 2021, which is the same amount he made the year before.
While John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, was seen making $197,316.08.
Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, cashed in at $165,851.04 (Which is a step up from the $105,297.90 she made in 2020.) While Stephen Lecce, the minister of education, made $165,851.04.
Dr. Kieran Moore, who became Ontario's chief medical officer of health in June of 2021, is taking home even more than Ford. The sunshine list reveals that last year he made a whopping $235,314.14.
Despite making more than the average Ontarian does, these salaries don't even come close to what some of the highest-paid employees in the public sector rake in.
According to the list, Kenneth Hartwick, the president of Ontario Power Generation, made a whopping $1,628,246.00 last year, which was nearly $400,000 more than what he made the year before.
Dominique Miniere, Sean Granville and Michael Martelli are the only other three on the list that made more than $1 million in 2021.