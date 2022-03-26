Ontario's Sunshine List Has Dropped & Some People Made Over $1M Last Year
These people are making way more than Doug Ford.
Ontario's sunshine list for 2021 dropped on Friday and the province is revealing just how much some public sector employees are making.
The list is part of ThePublic Sector Salary Disclosure Act and is released every year with a list of workers who make more than $100K.
According to the document, it seems that some people are raking in the dough with an annual salary of over $1 million for 2021.
Kenneth Hartwick, the president of Ontario Power Generation, was the top-earner on the list and made a whopping $1,628,246.00. This was nearly $400,000 more than what he made the year before.
But, he isn't the only person to join the millionaire club.
Dominique Minière and Sean Granville, who both also work for Ontario Power Generation made $1,523,518.84 and $1,064,429.42 respectively. (Compared to the $1,131,767.04 and $901,606.32 that they made in 2020.)
Michael Martelli, Chief Projects Officer of Ontario Power Generation followed closely behind at $1,010,834.05, which was just over $160K more than the year before.
The next highest earners on the list are Kevin Smith, the president of University Health Network and Phil Verster, the president of Metrolinx. They made $845,092.20 and $838,960.91 respectively.
These high-earners make way more than some well-known members of the Ontario government.
The list revealed that Premier Doug Ford earned $208,974.00 in 2021, while Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, made $235,314.14.
The mayor of Toronto, John Tory, took home $197,316.08, while Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, cashed in at $165,851.04.