NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

doug ford

Doug Ford's House Just Hit The Market For A Whopping $3.2M In Toronto (PHOTOS)

Looks like the premier may be moving!

Narcity Canada Managing Editor
Outside Doug Ford's house, Right: The home's living room 

Outside Doug Ford's house, Right: The home's living room

Tom at Property Vision | Handout

Premier Doug Ford has put his huge Etobicoke home up for sale with an asking price of $3.199 million.

Monica Thapar with Snobar Realty Group told Narcity the premier's house hit the market on Thursday and comes with six bedrooms and 4,500 square feet of living space. The property is located near Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue and has a big inground pool.

Once the house is sold, Ford reportedly plans to move into his late mother's house with his wife Karla, and told the Toronto Star that he “thought that it was time, as my kids are getting older and they’re going to be getting married off and having grandchildren.”

The home's exterior. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

According to the listing, the home comes with a built-in security system — and it's no real wonder why when in just June of last year police arrested a man who allegedly showed up outside holding a butcher's knife. The 44-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon and 11 counts of mischief.

In the interview with the Toronto Star, Ford said he was grateful his wife wasn't there at the time.

“I always say, my family didn’t sign up for this. But more importantly, our neighbours never signed up for this," he told the Star, referencing various threats his neighbours have received from protestors.

However, while Ford said the pandemic-related protests and scares outside his Etobicoke house were definitely a concern, they didn't factor into his decision to sell.

Inside the dining room area. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

The home itself is pretty spacious and includes four bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The living room. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

Here's a look inside the open-concept living room that's likely played host to many Ford family gatherings.

The main floor.Tom at Property Vision | Handout

To think how many times Ford baked his "famous" cherry cheesecake in that kitchen.

The ktichen. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

A staircase leading to the second floor. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

According to the listing, the main bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom, along with his and hers walk-in closets.

The main bedroom. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

Have to say, the Gucci bags are a nice touch.

A walk-in closet. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

The upper landing. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

Here's a look iside one of the home's six bedrooms, which likely belonged to one of Ford's four daughters.

One of six bedrooms inside the home. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

An office space. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

The family room. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

The backyard. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

The backyard comes with a large inground pool and covered patio.

The backyard patio. Tom at Property Vision | Handout

The lot spans 63 by 120 feet and the property taxes are roughly $11,627 per year.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...