Doug Ford's House In Toronto Just Sold & It Went For $500K Below The OG Asking Price
It's time to call the movers.
It's officially time for Doug Ford to call somewhere else home.
It seems like Doug Ford is officially moving out of his home in Etobicoke after selling his house on August 23 for way below the asking price.
On July 14, Ford's 4,500 square feet of living space and six-bedroom home was put on the market for a whopping $3.199 million.
The home is at 6 Tettenhall Road in Etobicoke near Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.
On Tuesday, the house sold for $2.7 million, which is around $500,000 below the original asking price.
Yikes! You can buy another home at that price...
But, it looks like the premier was okay with that loss because the listing was marked "sold."
Reportedly, Ford plans to move with his wife Karla into his late mother's house. He told the Toronto Star that he "thought that it was time, as my kids are getting older and they're going to be getting married off and having grandchildren."
The lucky winner of the house on Tettenhall Road can enjoy many luxurious features that make this spot special.
Not only does Ford's house come with a two-car garage and four bathrooms, but it also features an inground pool.
Do you dream about having a walk-in closet? Well, apparently, four of the bedrooms in this house each have their own massive closets to fit all your belongings in.
Wouldn't it be nice to see all your shoes and bags displayed on one wall? What a dream!
If you're one of those people who is afraid of being home alone, fret not. There's a built-in security system.
But, living here doesn't come cheap. The lot spans 63 by 120 feet, and the property taxes are roughly $11,627 annually.
However, can you put a price tag on a beautiful home in the prestigious Princess Anne Manor neighbourhood, where waking up and listening to the birds chirping in the trees will make you feel like a Disney princess? That's a no.