canadian housing market

Here's What Canada's Most Expensive Houses For Sale Look Like In Each Province (PHOTOS)

Better count on winning the lottery if you want to buy any of these! 💰

Trending Staff Writer
The most expensive house in B.C. Right: The most expensive house in Ontario.

Point2Homes | Handout

While buying any home in Canada right now can seem impossible, if you want to afford one of the most expensive houses in the country you better have experienced a few miracles (along with a winning lottery ticket!).

A new report by real estate site Point2Homes showcases some of the most pricey properties for sale right now in Canada and some are just absolutely bonkers.

From beautiful ski homes in the mountains of B.C., to palatial mansions in Winnipeg and Ontario, all of these wild homes require a bit of extra walking around money — millions of dollars of walking around money to be more specific.

So, if you plan on inheriting riches from a distant, long-lost uncle, or are fortunate enough to be wealthy as heck, these could be great homes to invest your cash in.

Mountain-top modern marvel in B.C.

The glass and rock house overlooking Alta Lake in Whistler.

Point2Homes

Price: $39,000,000

Address: 5462 Stonebridge Drive, Whistler, BC

Description: This mountain-top house is true luxury. It has 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and countless windows and skylights, allowing natural light to flood in around every corner.

The house has a spa, wine room and an infinity pool, as well as 8,700 square feet of space to enjoy the billionaire lifestyle we can only assume you have to have to afford this place.

View Here

A Mississauga Palace

The exterior of the palace.

Point2Homes

Price: $37,500,000

Address: 2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga, ON

Description: A perfect place for anyone looking for a literal palace. This beautiful house is on an almost-two-acre lot and is adorned with lots of white, gold and pillars, and has seven bedrooms.

And not only does it look like a palace from Bourbon France, it also has its own indoor pool, nightclub and full gym. You would never have to leave!

View Here

Renovated Montrealer

And aerial view of the house.

Realtor.ca

Price: $35,000,000

Address: 3165 Place De Ramezay, Montréal (Ville-Marie), QC

Description: This gorgeous, renovated house just outside of Montréal's downtown core has two beautiful storeys, with a rooftop patio and hot tub area to relax on as you look out at the city.

Add in eight bedrooms and you've got yourself a great place to hang out with your other billionaire friends.

View Here

Albertan Dream Home

Price: $12,700,000

Address: 123 Cairns Landing, Canmore, AB

Description: Located in the community of Canmore, this house has all the rustic charms you could ever need. It has over 10,000 square feet, a theatre room and endless crisp mountain air.

This is really the type of place people go to get away from it all and just vibe in their gorgeous, massive house.

View Here

Manitoban Mansion

Aerial view of the Winnipeg art deco mansion.

Point2Homes

Price: $8,499,900

Address: 1063 Wellington Crescent, Winnipeg, MB

Description: A wonderfully modern mansion in the capital of Manitoba, that comes with a very sleek art deco theme.

The house comes with massive foyers and living rooms, eleven bedrooms and a "gourmet kitchen." It also has an indoor and outdoor pool so you can get wet two ways!

View Here

Nova Scotia Waterfront House

The Nova Scotian waterfront home.

Point2Homes

Price: $7,450,000

Address: 1160 Rockcliffe Street, Halifax, NS

Description: What is more Nova Scotian than a house right on the water?

Add in the many amenities of this house, which include full marble bathrooms, beautiful views, a spacious kitchen and much more and you've got an ideal east coast home — if you have a lot of money.

View Here

A P.E.I. "Birdsong"

The back view of 'Birdsong' mansion.

Point2Homes

Price: $4,750,000

Address: 1367 Mill River East Road, Mill River East, PEI

Description: For those looking for a different east coast vibe, this huge P.E.I. house might be the ticket.

This property is over 12,000 square feet and is called "Birdsong." It has some really nice and cozy interiors, while also having some wonderful vistas of the P.E.I. countryside.

View Here

Lakefront Saskatchewan Beach Bungalow

An aerial view of the Saskatchewan lake house.

Point2Homes

Price: $3,900,000

Address: 400 Lakeshore Drive, Wee Too Beach, SK

Description: Moving onto the prairies, this house right on Last Mountain Lake is the perfect beach getaway for someone with a lot of cash to burn.

This bungalow is a great place to hang out and is the perfect base for all your boating adventures — as the house comes with a boat house to store your water whip.

View Here

Newfoundland Oceanview Dream Home

Price: $2,900,000

Address: 48-58 Doran's Lane, Middle Cove Logy Bay Outer Cove, NL

Description: This massive Newfoundland mansion is just a few minutes outside of St. John's and comes with some absolutely gorgeous ocean views that any east coast homeowner would adore.

Add in some modern interiors and four bedrooms, and it's a perfect place to chill.

View Here

Historic New Brunswick Mansion

The home with the pool in the foreground.

Points2Homes

Price: $2,750,000

Address: 114 Riverside, Shediac, NB

Description: Located in the "Lobster Capital of the World," this home is in the middle of Acadian country and comes with a massive lot.

Not only that, but it was built in 1911 and sports a pool, 14 bedrooms,\ and a commercial kitchen. Maybe your next bed and breakfast? Or just a place to relax in the New Brunswick woods.

View Here

