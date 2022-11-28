Toronto's 'Most Expensive' Listed Condo Costs $32M & There's A Waterfall By The Private Pool
It's at the top of the "tallest residential building in Canada."
What would you do if you had millions of dollars available to you? Would you buy a luxurious condo in downtown Toronto or put those funds elsewhere?
Well, there's a penthouse for sale in the 6ix, and it is the "most expensive condo listed in Toronto," Freddy Mak, Broker of Record & President, Ferrow Real Estate Inc., told Narcity in an email.
The Toronto penthouse is located at 1 Bloor Street West and its listed price is $32,000,000.
The listing is located on the 82nd floor and has nine rooms, including three bedrooms, a den and six washrooms.
In other words, living in this condo will feel like you're in the clouds since you'll be over 1,100 feet in the air at the top of the "tallest residential building in Canada."
Renderings of the outside of the 4-level condo.Neezo Studios
The apartment has four levels and has 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. In addition, owners of the penthouse will have access to their own rooftop with an infinity pool, waterfall, hot tub, bar and entertainment space.
Rooftop parties at this condo might just beat out every other spot in the city.
Renderings of the terrace.Neezo Studios
The master bedroom, located on the main level, has a six-piece ensuite, a massive walk-in closet and a northeast view of Toronto.
Renderings of a walk-in closet.Neezo Studios
On the second level, you'll find two bedrooms along with a study and family room. Also, on the third level, the kitchen, dining and living rooms live within an open-concept layout, which also features a fireplace.
Renderings of the kitchen and fireplace.Neezo Studios
Even though you won't have access to a private garage for your cars, you'll be able to leave your vehicle with the valet, which arguably could be a nicer experience.
Additionally, people living in the condo will have direct access to a 5-star hotel where they can use their restaurants and amenities. Mak said they couldn't disclose the name of the hotel just yet, but said it's "state of the art."
If you were interested in buying the condo, it's worth noting that no showings are permitted at this time as the property is still under construction.