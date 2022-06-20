8 Stunning Rooftop Patios In Toronto Where You Can Dine In A Leafy Oasis
It's like a mini vacation in the city.
It just isn't summer without visiting at least one rooftop patio, and if you're looking for some inspiration, then add these stunning Toronto spots to your plans.
These towering terraces boast views of the city, leafy decor, and vacay-vibes, so you can have a little getaway without leaving the city.
Harriet's
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located atop 1 Hotel, this rooftop oasis comes "wellness cocktails", CN Tower views, and a pool for hotel guests.
Baro
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Baro's four-season rooftop patio is a picturesque place to dine. With a leafy canopy and Latin cuisine, this stunning spot offers drinks, brunch, and more.
Terroni Price
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1095 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "uptown jewel" is known for its rooftop patio, which comes with incredible skyline views and decor that will sweep you away to another land. You can indulge in pizza, pasta, and more while gazing over the city.
The Broadview Hotel
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 106 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting a 360-degree glass facade, this rooftop terrace has endless skyline views, drinks, and shareable dishes.
KŌST
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal
Address: 44th Floor, 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel, this towering rooftop oasis is inspired by the Baja Peninsula, and comes with an infinity pool, coastal vibes, and more.
Kasa Moto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 115 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This secluded rooftop is a dreamy place to relax and enjoy Japanese fare. It comes with comfy seats, large umbrellas, and leafy decor.
Lavelle
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Brazilian & Japanese
Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched 16 floors above the city, this vibrant restaurant comes with soaring views, a pool, cabanas, and boozy drinks.
STOCK T.C
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2388 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Stock Bar rooftop garden is situated on the top of a historic building and offers impressive views of Toronto.