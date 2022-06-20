NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Stunning Rooftop Patios In Toronto Where You Can Dine In A Leafy Oasis

It's like a mini vacation in the city.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Rooftop patio at Terroni Price in Toronto, Ontario. Right: Man in blue shirt sitting on a patio by the CN Tower.

It just isn't summer without visiting at least one rooftop patio, and if you're looking for some inspiration, then add these stunning Toronto spots to your plans.

These towering terraces boast views of the city, leafy decor, and vacay-vibes, so you can have a little getaway without leaving the city.

Harriet's

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located atop 1 Hotel, this rooftop oasis comes "wellness cocktails", CN Tower views, and a pool for hotel guests.

Menu

Baro

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Latin

Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Baro's four-season rooftop patio is a picturesque place to dine. With a leafy canopy and Latin cuisine, this stunning spot offers drinks, brunch, and more.

Menu

Terroni Price

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1095 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This "uptown jewel" is known for its rooftop patio, which comes with incredible skyline views and decor that will sweep you away to another land. You can indulge in pizza, pasta, and more while gazing over the city.

Menu

The Broadview Hotel

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 106 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting a 360-degree glass facade, this rooftop terrace has endless skyline views, drinks, and shareable dishes.

Menu

KŌST

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 44th Floor, 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel, this towering rooftop oasis is inspired by the Baja Peninsula, and comes with an infinity pool, coastal vibes, and more.

Menu

Kasa Moto

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 115 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This secluded rooftop is a dreamy place to relax and enjoy Japanese fare. It comes with comfy seats, large umbrellas, and leafy decor.

Menu

Lavelle

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Brazilian & Japanese

Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Perched 16 floors above the city, this vibrant restaurant comes with soaring views, a pool, cabanas, and boozy drinks.

Menu

STOCK T.C

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 2388 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Stock Bar rooftop garden is situated on the top of a historic building and offers impressive views of Toronto.

Menu

