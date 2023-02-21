We Asked ChatGPT Why Canadians Love Florida So Much & The Answers Were Spot On
Even ChatGPT knows about "snowbirds."
It's no secret Northerners travel to Florida in the winter months, especially Canadians. In season, you'll see tons of license plates down South from different provinces and meet people from the other side of North America.
So, why do Canadians love Florida so much?
While the Sunshine State is a popular vacation destination in the U.S., we asked the AI program, ChatGPT, this exact question, and the answers were pretty spot on.
As someone who lives in the state, I come across many individuals who tell me the reasons why they visit, and this chatbot program felt like I was talking to a real-life Canadian.
The weather. (Duh!)
Florida is, for the most, sunny and hot all year round, with a few unusual random chilly days in the Fall or Winter, but it's no match for a Canadian winter.
ChatGPT says those in Canada are looking for a "break from the cold weather" and sunshine and beaches are a bit more appealing than snow.
It's not that far away...for some provinces.
The AI technology reads that it's close in proximity, so it's convenient. This may be true for the East side of Canada, but if you're coming from the West side, it can be upwards of five hours on a plane.
ChatGPT does note that there are tons of direct flights to Florida cities from Canada, which makes travel a lot more efficient.
There are many things to do.
As someone who lives near the beach, you can spot someone from up North who's sunbathing in the sand from a mile away.
Aside from the clear water shores, "many Canadians enjoy spending time in Florida's theme parks such as Disney World and Universal Studios," the website reads.
"Snowbirds" are a real thing.
If you've never heard of "snowbirds," it's a coined term for Northerners who flock to Florida to get away from the snow.
Typically, these individuals have a winter house in the Sunshine State and spend colder seasons there, which is why winter is considered "in-season" for the service industry, as well as tourism.
ChatGPT notes that "snowbirds" have made this type of travel a tradition to escape from the harsh winter weather.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.