A Torontonian Listed Wild Questions Floridians Asked On A US Trip & Canadians Can't Deal
"So, you know Drake?"
A Toronto woman traveled to sunny South Florida, and while she was on vacation in Miami she got asked a ton of wild questions from locals, to where she said she just "can't make this stuff up."
The creator, Manuela Dacosta (@m.dacostaa) posted the TikTok over the summer on July 17 and has received 116.7K views, along with over 630 comments — many of the video replies were from fellow Canadians who just couldn't believe it.
Dacosta captioned that there was a new question every day, and here's the list:
- There are black people in Canada?
- So, is it like always snowing up there?
- Can I hear your Toronto accent?
- So, you know Drake?
- What state is Toronto in?
- How did you get here?
@m.dacostaa
I can’t make this up y’all, eveyday it was something new😭🤣🇨🇦🇺🇸 #miamigirlsweekend #travelflorida #americansbelike #canadianproblems #toronto
Canadian TikTokers responded with their own personal stories of what Americans have inquired about them.
"I was once asked if we cheered for the U.S. during the Summer Olympics 'cause there's no summer in Canada," a woman named Meg wrote.
A lot of social media users say locals from America ask them what "state" Toronto is in, without realizing it's a province.
"Girl I lived in California for a short time. They asked if I lived in an igloo. Thankfully moved back to Canada," an ex-Californian commented with a laughing face emoji.
Many wrote that those in the U.S. seem to only know about U.S. geography.
One account went as far as to say they believe "people that live in the States must think they’re the only country in the world."
Narcity reached out to Manuela Dacosta requesting comment about her travels to the States, but she has not immediately responded.