A Canadian Visited Atlanta & Said 'Southern Hospitality' Isn't Anything Like Toronto
"People outside of this bubble aren't really like this."
Georgia is known for being home to "Southern Hospitality," and one Canadian tourist shared a first-hand account of his experience visiting the Peach State.
Content creator Chris Zou (@storiesofcz) posted a TikTok on November 19 comparing the customer service in Toronto and how he gets treated in America. It truly lies in the small, everyday interactions, according to him.
"I did make a previous TikTok about Americans and their love for small talk and their hospitality, and Georgia definitely does not disappoint. Southern hospitality is a real thing, people — if you've never been here," Zou said.
He recounts his experience visiting a local convenience store, CVS, and was surprised to be greeted with a "good morning." Also, a staff member asked if he needed assistance while he was browsing the aisles.
"I know the locals here probably don't really think much of it, but people outside of this bubble aren't really like this. If you were to go to my local drug store back home in Toronto," he said, "the employers there are not going to provide you with this kind of service."
The creator explains that it's rare that workers in Toronto will offer help without being prompted to do so. He continues to say Canada has a "polite culture," so shoppers are often hesitant to bother employees if they need further assistance.
The video received 99.4K views, and locals in the comment section shared their own perspectives.
"Me being from the South I feel offended if people don’t say 'hi!' If my neighbors don’t wave back at me, I think we have an issue!" one Southerner wrote.
Another added laughing face emojis and commented that they live in the state and have helped so many people at CVS, even though they don't even work there. "It’s just what you do," TikToker expressed.
"I just moved to Georgia. I'm experiencing the same thing.....everywhere I go... It's wonderful and makes me happy," a new resident agreed.
Zhou said he loves visiting because going to CVS to purchase anti-fungal cream feels like shopping for a Louis Vuitton bag thanks to Southern hospitality.
"It just feels so nice," Zou said.