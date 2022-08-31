A Canadian Visited A Florida Store & Called Out All Bizarre Things She Saw On TikTok (VIDEO)
"Things that made me pause..."
It's widely known that Northerners come to Florida, whether it be seasonally or just for a regular vacation. One TikToker from Hamilton, Ontario went to a store in Tampa and revealed the wildest things she saw there.
The woman, whose handle is @flyingkaylee, identifies as a flight attendant for Swoop Airlines. She traveled to the Sunshine State and captioned her video: "Things that made me pause as a Canadian in Florida".
The creator went on to post rows of giant bags of cereal, a massive bag of shredded cheese, Red Box DVD rental kiosks and a larger-than-life Shrek statue in a store.
The cheese, however, she says she can get behind.
The clip received 53.9K likes and, while many people giggled at it, others in the comment section said the bags of cereal are at larger franchises up north...however, only certain brands. Everything else seemed to be unique to her audience.
"Makes me nervous to see Costco-sized food in regular stores like what do their Costcos look like," one viewer replied.
Most people were impressed by the large cheese bag and the value it was priced at.
"Living in Windsor, I cross to Detroit to go to Walmart/Kohls etc, time to time and I’m jealous yet concerned as to how many things Americans have 😂," said another.
One person clapped back at Canada and questioned why bags of cereal give her "pause" when the country has bags of milk in its stores.
A handful of viewers couldn't believe there was still a DVD rental kiosk and wondered how many people actually use it.
While the post was all in good laughs, the TikToker also made sure to highlight what she ate in the state. No one had much to say about that Florida post.