Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

people moving to florida

A New Yorker Lasted 5 Months Living In Florida & He's Getting Roasted In His TikTok Comments

If you moved to FL from NY, you're probably getting dragged, too.

Florida Associate Editor
The New Yorker explaining why he's leaving Florida. Right: All of the New Yorker's things packed up.

The New Yorker explaining why he's leaving Florida. Right: All of the New Yorker's things packed up.

shaolinsfunnyguy_ | TikTok

Florida has become extremely saturated with people from New York, though one TikTok creator is actually moving back to The Big Apple because he can't stand it.

He only made it five months and he's ready to leave the Sunshine State as he misses his staple NY favorites, like, as he says, "good pizza".

People on TikTok, mainly those who live in Florida, dragged movers from the northern state, and if you came here from California, you were also roasted in @shaolinsfunnyguy_'s comment section.

The TikToker showed in the video that he's all packed up with the caption "Going back to NYC from FL 🌴✈️," and humorously tells his viewers the reason why he wants to leave.

"Florida, you don't charge me enough in taxes, you treat me too good down here," he joked. "You don't have Chinese food. I haven't had a good pizza in five months. Who am I kidding? Your weather's too beautiful."

@shaolinsfunnyguy_

5 days left in #florida ✈️🌴 . . #shaolinsfunnyguy #fyp #foryou #viral #foryoupage #floridians #newyorktransplant #comedy #i95 #floridaman #floridalife #nyc #statenisland

He continued to say the water is too clear and he wants "dirty oceans and pollution," so he's going back home. The video got over 253,500,000 views and those who saw it not only were in support of his decision but practically kicked him out of the state.

One woman said, "you seem nice, but really hope this starts a trend!! We want our state and housing prices back!"

Many viewers begged him to take everyone that moved to FL from NY back with him... and that's not the only state.

"Take the Californians with you! You have our support!!!" One of his followers commented on another post about his decision to move.

@shaolinsfunnyguy_

I lasted 5 months 🥵💦. . #fyp #foryou #shaolinsfunnyguy #viral #foryoupage #floridians #newyorktransplant #comedy #work #funny #floridaproblems #floridaman #southernhospitality #floridaclips

Some people even joked that they were afraid he might stay and wished him well on his move.

While the comment section was hilarious, this creator said he is ready to get away from the heat and humidity at all costs. His descriptions of both states make people laugh and hopefully he'll continue to do so in his next chapter back in his home state.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...