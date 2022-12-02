9 Reasons You Should Not Move To Florida, As Told By A Local Born & Raised Here
People have been moving to Florida as if their lives depended on it and, as a Floridian born and raised here, I've noticed it has become more than just a destination vacation.
While people see the postcard views, clear water beaches and celebrity hot spots, there are a lot of things that locals gatekeep from aspiring residents.
In fact, unpack your bags and just relax. Cancel your one-way plane ticket, or just upgrade it to a round-trip. I'm telling you Florida's secrets and why you should just stay home. After all, it takes a certain type of person to handle the heat.
Florida is hot.
@omgitswicks
#stitch with @samuelihunter #floridasummer #floridian #floridaweather #omgitswicks #august #summer #summerjr
Weather-wise, Florida is a hot state, especially in the Southern cities. Very rarely do you feel a breeze, and it's usually around when it rains.
At the time of writing this article, it's December, and in sunny South Florida, it's going to be a high of 82 degrees. In the summer, the temperature doesn't shy away from the triple digits either.
As a local, I love the heat. You can plan anything year-round without worrying about the weather and when it does cool down, you'll just need a light jacket.
However, it's definitely an acquired taste. Unless you're moving to Northern cities that border Georgia, you'll most likely be sweating in the winter.
Roaches, palmetto bugs and mosquitos, oh my!
Florida is a coastal state, which means it's surrounded by water — and, if we dig a little deeper as to what that means, there are bugs that even pest control can't control.
If you live near the ocean, in particular, you're bound to see a roach or even a palmetto bug, and it will most likely spook you. All around the state, especially in the summertime, you bet mosquitos are having fun. As a local, this is definitely a con.
You don't think you can handle "Florida Man" on a daily basis.
While there are wild headlines about "Florida Man, " which has practically become a global phenomenon, imagine all of the things that are not reported.
There is never a dull moment in the Sunshine State no matter where you live, and while it's entertaining, some people think it's chaos. If you're one of those people, definitely don't move here.
The humidity sticks to you.
@wouldyakindly
It's like this ALL YEAR, northerners don't get it. #florida #fl #floridacheck #humidity #millennial #weather #tourist
There's nothing like coming home from vacation, walking outside of the airport and getting smacked by wet air to know you're back in Florida.
We might not plan for cold weather, but we do strategize how we wear our hairstyles depending on the percentage of humidity outside. With too much humidity and even the straightest of hair do's will frizz.
The humidity also makes the hot air feel that much hotter. It takes a lot of getting used to.
The Real Estate market keeps getting pricier.
There has been an influx of people moving to Florida in recent years, and it's affecting the real estate market worse than I've ever seen in my 20+ years on this Earth.
It took me five months to find an apartment to rent and the prices were astronomical! With higher demand, sellers know that someone will sign on to an outrageous contract.
You might not pay state income taxes, but it will reflect in your downpayment just to secure a place to live.
The survival attitude during hurricanes is a bit bizarre.
@livinginkeywest
Ian is making his presence known at the Southernmost Point. We decided to venture out before conditions deteriorate much more and judging by the flooding and waves we went out just in time. It’s wild to see how angry the ocean is from a hurricane that is so far off the coast. Storm surge is scary and real! Flooding happens quickly. If you’re in the path of Hurricane Ian be prepared. Mother Nature is powerful beyond words! #hurricaneian #keywest #southernmostpoint #hurricaneseason2022 #keywesttravel #floridakeys #floridakeyslife #hurricaneseason2022
As a local, I'm used to hurricane season. There's a running joke that you have "hurricane parties," as you're locked inside your home until it's safe to leave.
However, people even act this way during an increased category of strength, and it's a bit bizarre, especially to people from out of state.
It's also dangerous, but the survivalist attitude of Floridians never fails. There's always one person running straight up to an ocean during dangerously high winds just to "check it out."
There are no seasons.
It's practically summer year-round, and, as a local, it's nice to go to the beach in the wintertime.
Instead of the leaves turning from green to yellow to red and falling to the ground, we see dead palm fronds on the street and frozen iguanas that have fallen off trees...no, but seriously.
Point blank, if you're obsessed with seeing the seasons change, Florida is not for you. You only know the difference between the light breeze you get in the winter months.
You'll find traffic almost everywhere.
@cutlikeagem
This was not made while driving #movedtoflorida #drivinginflorida #floridadrivers #floridadriving #newtoflorida
Florida drivers have a stereotype of being unruly on the roadways across the state. Especially in Miami, where it's bustling with people constantly on the go, there is guaranteed traffic on a regular basis.
Sometimes, you have to factor in an extra hour just to get somewhere because of how congested the roads will be.
As far as Florida drivers, you could swear some of them make up their own road rules.
Not one region of Florida is the same.
@bryceclln
this is the right way to seperate florida #flarduh #florida #maps #soflo #swfl #panhandle #bingbong #miami #tampa #duval
As a Floridian, you can break the state up into regions and personalities. When tourists think of visiting, they are most likely picturing South Beach and South Florida, but you can't forget that Florida has a lot of swamp land, as well.
There is also Orlando in Central Florida, which is basically the theme park capital of the world. Tampa is on the West Coast, which has an up-and-coming city vibe and North Florida has a reputation of being more "Southern" than the cities that are actually South of that area.
Most states don't feel like you walked into a whole different country by going to a different city. If you travel from the Keys to Miami to Tallahassee, you will feel the stark differences. If you don't like change, moving here might not be for you.
