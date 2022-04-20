Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

clear water beaches in florida

7 Must-Visit Clear Water Beaches In Florida That Aren't Basic AF, As Told By A Local

There's more to Florida than the Miami Beach tourist trap. 🏝

Florida Associate Editor
Anna Maria Island's waters. Right: A woman laughing on the beach.

Crystal clear water beaches in Florida are what visitors live and breathe for when traveling to my state, but they often get stuck in the Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale Beach tourist traps.

There is so much more to Florida than the typical publicized beaches and these locations might just be top of your list for the next time you come to the land of sunny skies.

The year-round temperatures make the coastal areas a hot spot for vacation-goers, but there are tons and tons of beaches, you can lost knowing the perfect ones to go to... and the ones that aren't extremely crowded.

As a Florida local, I'm giving away all of the secret spots I love to travel to or that are just gorgeous to look at! I factored in a couple of things on my list, including, but not limited to, the three S's: sand, skies, and saltwater blues.

Opal Beach

Address: Highway 399 between Pensacola Beach and Navarre Beach

Why You Need To Go: Okay, well if the views aren't enough, I'll explain why this place is so stunning. It's a gorgeous sugar sand beach, so you can sink your toes into a soft sandy surface. The sunsets are unreal, and it's a secret gem that started from a natural disaster in 1995 when Hurricane Opal flattened the dunes. During the daytime, the water glitters just like the opal stone.

Website

Rosemary Beach

Address: Walton County, Florida, United States on a beachside road, CR 30A, on the Gulf Coast

Why You Need To Go: Rosemary beach is not only a gorgeous beach but also a small town to see. It's located on the Emerald Coast, which is filled with towns that look like European cities. The surrounding area looks just like Italy, and the waters are crystal clear.

Website

Coquina Beach - Manatee County (Anna Maria Island)

Address: Southern end of Anna Maria Island, one mile south of 5th Street N., in the City of Bradenton Beach

Why You Need To Go: Coquina Beach is located near Tampa, FL, and is a great alternative to the tourist trap that is Clearwater or St. Petersburg beaches. There's a café nearby and cabanas for rent. The best part is the glassy water that flows along Manatee County, and you sometimes can see the gentle giants right on the beach!

Website

Blue Mountain Beach

Address: Beach in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Why You Need To Go: It's called Blue Mountain Beach for a reason. The turquoise contrast against the white sand is absolutely breathtaking. This sparkling beach is perfect for relaxing, getting seafood at local restaurants nearby, and even biking along the shore.

Website

Big Talbot Island Boneyard Beach

Address: Jacksonville, FL 32226

Why You Need To Go: I had to include Boneyard Beach at Big Talbot Island State Park because of how unique it is! It's a local find right off the coast of Jacksonville, FL. The beach is filled with driftwood trees that almost look like an elephant graveyard, which is where the name comes from. Although it's a bit creepy to know that, it's unlike any other beach in Florida. You can frequently find people sitting on the driftwood, as many of the branches are strong enough.

Website

Higgs Memorial Beach Park

Address: 1000 Atlantic Blvd, Key West, FL 33040

Why You Need To Go: Higgs Beach in Key West, FL is a must-go because of the long extended pier in the middle of the ocean. Besides Key West being known for its picturesque skies and translucent marine waters, this pier allows you to essentially 'walk on water,' and see the beach from the middle of the ocean.

Website

Crescent Beach

Address: Crescent Beach, Florida, 32080

Why You Need To Go: As the water washes away on the sand, it creates this striking glossy view that stretches for miles. Crescent Beach in Saint Augustine is known for its powdery sand, and, as the photo shows, pretty-darn fantastic views. Some visitors even claim to have seen manatees in the water.

Website

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

