This All-Inclusive Resort In The Florida Keys Has Pristine Beaches & It's For Adults Only
It's like a trip to the carribean without the plane ride!
No need to leave Florida to have a bucket-list tropical vacation. There's an all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys that will make you feel like you’re in the Caribbean without ever stepping foot on a plane.
This adults-only spot nestled in Key Largo is perfect for those trying to get a relaxing getaway to disconnect with a stunning beach trip for a chill staycation or a super romantic weekend. Whatever the case, this secret haven has all you need included in one price.
Bungalows Key Largo is an all-inclusive resort set on the sparkling turquoise water, so there are constant impressive ocean views and spectacular white-sand beaches to explore, but the included meals and no presence of children might be its most dazzling details.
There are several room types housed in quaint pastel private bungalows that are either oceanfront or in lush gardens. Prices start at $1,124 per night for a 2-night minimum stay. The resort has waterfront bungalows with an outdoor tub that overlooks the ocean.
You can also enjoy an afternoon happy hour in one of their floating tiki boats or dine at one of the five onsite restaurants with premium alcoholic beverages. Now, that's paradise!
During your stay, you can also take a pastel blue bike around the property to find numerous beach cabanas by the shore, visit the two pools and two jacuzzis, or book an appointment at the spa. There's just so much to do at this adult-only oasis, and you have the most amazing sunsets to end the day.
Again, no need to worry about dinner time or any time for that matter...it's island time! Bungalows Key Largo's resort package includes unlimited five-star dining and premium beverages, water sports, and a state-of-the-art spa. After all, we all like to be treated like royalty.
Sound like the ultimate vacation? This top-rated all-inclusive Florida resort is located at 99010 Overseas Highway Mile Marker 99 Key Largo, Florida 33037. You can reserve your stay here.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 02, 2019.