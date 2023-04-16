The Best All-Inclusive Resort In The US Is On A Majestic Vermont Farm With 300 Acres
It's time for a staycation!
Having a cozy vacation included in one base price makes traveling so much easier, which is why we often turn to all-inclusive resorts.
Nestled in the mountains of Vermont, Twin Farms is a luxurious all-inclusive resort that offers a peaceful escape from the busy cities and into the majestic countryside. This magical spot has even been ranked the best of all-inclusive resorts in the entire United States by U.S. News & World Report.
The 300-acre resort in Barnard, VT caters to a variety of tastes, whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a relaxing retreat. The best part is that meals, drinks, and all activities are included at one price.
You have a range of accommodations to pick from, from cozy cottages to spacious suites, all of which are elegantly appointed and include modern amenities like flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and Wi-Fi access. As of the day of this publication, prices start at $2,600 a night and increase at different times of the year.
To fill your staycation days, Twin Farms offers an extensive list of activities like a full-service spa, tennis, golf, swimming, yoga, and meditation. We can't forget to mention the breathtaking Vermont countryside you can explore on plenty of hiking and biking trails.
Each day during your stay, you can help yourself to complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner prepared by the estate's chef made from Twin Farms' own organic farm-grown fruits and vegetables.
Sound like a dream to you? You can learn more about Twin Farms and all of its exquisite accommodations here.
