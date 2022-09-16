This Enchanting Vermont Town Was Voted The US’ Top Fall Destination (PHOTOS)
The rolling hills pretty much erupt into a gorgeous fiery glow of leaves!
As the leaves in the Northeastern United States change and temperatures lower, travelers are trading their beachy vacations for magical autumn experiences, and there's one Vermont town that's become quite popular among people who love the season.
The dreamy, quaint village of Stowe, VT was recently voted as the top fall travel destination for 2022, according to a study conducted by Lonely Planet.
The travel site surveyed 1,000 of its followers about where they were headed, and the Vermont city, along with the Upstate New York area and Boston, MA were the three most coveted.
While Stowe is popularly known as a ski mountain town in the winter months, it's gaining notoriety for its gorgeous autumnal scenery.
The adorable valley is tucked between huge mountains, and the rolling hills pretty much erupt into a gorgeous fiery glow of leaves as the foliage dies off come October on through the entire season.
The area is so magical as you drive through winding roads to find the ultimate photo spots at places like Smuggler's Notch State Park.
After you've seen all the views by driving, hiking, or riding the Stowe Mountain Resort gondola, you can head into the actual town to find some food at different restaurants, many of which echo themes of the Austrian Alps and the Sound Of Music.
If you'd like to stop and stay for a while, there are different lodging options like inns and private log cabins up on the mountain.
@amberfillerup
When you don’t even need the autumn aesthetic filter 😍 this was in Stowe, Vermont! Best week to go is second week of October. #fall #autumn #foliage
Stowe, VT
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: However you choose to fill your visit to Stowe, VT there's guaranteed to be a bit of fall magic everywhere you look.
