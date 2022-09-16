7 Magical Places In Salem, MA That You & Your Witches Must Visit This Fall
There's lots of spooky things to do! 🔮
There are so many locations in New England that tourists travel to come the fall season in the United States.
Many people daydream about visiting the places where the leaves turn bright orange, quaint, colonial-style villages stand, and tons of enchanting autumn activities are offered.
Salem, MA has been the top destination for witchy people looking for a little bit of magic since, well, the 1600s.
If you happen to be in the city known for its witch trials and aren't sure where to start, this list has seven haunts you must add to your plans during your stopover.
Within In A Witching Hour
Price: $12
Address: 288 Derby St, Salem MA
Why You Need To Go: You can participate in live spell castings held throughout October where a real witch will guide you through different witchy practices.
Get ready to release your own spell into the world.
Wynott's Wands
Price: $29.99
Address: 127 Essex St, Salem, MA 01970
Why You Need To Go: You can buy your very own handmade wand at this quaint shop, and the employees are excited to find you just the right one.
Ropes Mansion & Garden
@kirstenkaye_
ropes mansion + garden where they filmed hocus pocus + some of the shopping we did in salem 🎃 #spooktember #halloween #ThatsHot
Price: Free
Address: 318 Essex St, Salem, MA 01970
Why You Need To Go: This was the character Allison's house in the Disney original movie Hocus Pocus. It's free to walk around the outside and through the gardens.
Come Halloween time, the giant white home gets decked out in a spooky makeover full of pumpkins and fake witches.
Mercy Tavern
Price: Prices vary
Address: 148 Derby St, Salem, MA 01970
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to fuel up with pumpkin-flavored drinks and small, shareable bites (and possibly encounter a ghost while you're at it) then this place is your meal stop.
This bar was once frequented by sailors in the colonial days, and apparently, their voices have been heard by the staff.
Emporium 32
@ghoulplease_
Emporium 32 in Salem🎩 #salemma #salemmass #salemmassachusetts #emporium32 #infomercial #spookyshops #witchcity #witchtok #witchvibes #witchythings
Price: Prices vary; free to visit
Address: 6 Central St, Salem, MA 01970
Why You Need To Go: This is a one-stop shop to get your house ready for the spookiest time of year.
You can find everything from tiny Halloween trinkets, magical supplies, and horror-themed decorations to purchase.
Salem Halloween Museum
Price: $10
Address: 131 Essex St, Salem, MA 01970
Why You Need To Go: This exhibit in the heart of the city is dedicated to the October holiday by taking you through a neon world full of jack-o'-lanterns and other Halloween characters.
Olde Salem Village
Price: Free
Address: 67A Centre St, Danvers, MA 01923
Why You Need To Go: This is popularly known as the site where the witchy activity began in the area all those years ago.
You can stop by for a free visit to pay your respects and reflect on the events of the Salem witch trials.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.