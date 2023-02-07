Florida Has One Of The World's Only Underwater Hotels & You Have To Scuba Dive To Get There
It's a bucket-list stay! 🐠
So many people come to Florida for its clear water beaches and unique wildlife, but not many people know you can actually have a sleepover with the fish! There's an underwater hotel in the Sunshine State that allows you to live out your mermaid dreams.
Jules' Undersea Lodge is located in the lagoon at Key Largo Undersea Park and is one of the only places in the world with an eccentric stay.
It gives guests an opportunity to experience a night of rest and relaxation next to marine life 21 feet below the surface.
You might want to add this to your bucket list of travel destinations because you can't even get there on land. You have to scuba dive to the entrance of the room, but no need to worry as the lodge provides scuba gear and training offered on-site so you can come unprepared but willing to learn.
The cottage-sized rooms are equipped with a shower room and bathroom, a kitchen, and even a television, but, of course, you will be much too busy watching the sea life from your oceanfront view.
You can stay overnight or even head there for a few hours just to get a feel of what it's like to be there, and all the while they'll deliver pizza straight to your room.
During your time there, you can take a guided eco excursion tour of the lagoon and check out the manatees. There is even an opportunity to see their world-famous resident sea horses while you make your way to Jules Lodge.
It's one memory that will last a lifetime.
Jules Undersea Lodge
$1,125+/one overnight stay
$430/couple for a few hours
Address or Neighbourhood: 51 Shoreland Drive, Key Largo, FL 33037
Why You Need To Go: You can scuba dive to an underwater lodge and stay in a cozy room that holds up to four people, has a TV, kitchen, shower, and bathroom, as well as a window that looks out to life under the sea! There are even pizza deliveries directly to your to enjoy while you're there.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 4, 2019.