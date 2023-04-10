2 New Florida Hotels Were Named The Best In The World & They Are So Luxurious
The pools have oceanfront views you can't pass up!
There are new Florida hotels that scream luxury and will make you feel like you never want to leave your rental suite. Two of them were ranked the best stays in the world and they won't disappoint.
Travel + Leisure's best 100 new hotels list dropped and named the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale at No. 12 and The Tampa EDITION at No. 41. For two new vacation spots to hit the top 50, with one still under a year old, is a pretty big deal!
From oceanfront views and even bluer pools, you can sunbathe your worries away. There are a lot of similarities at both locations, but they are totally different experiences.
Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale (No. 12)
$695/night
Address: 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL
Why You Need To Go: This hotel franchise has only been open for just one year and has already seen tons of buzz, as it is within walking distance from Fort Lauderdale Beach.
The hotel has two pools, complimentary fitness classes, a kid's program and even bikes to explore the city. You can also get shoreside and poolside dining service, as well as check out their spa and wellness center for the ultimate relaxation experience.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Tampa EDITION
$587/night
Address: 500 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL
Why You Need To Go: This chic new hotel just opened up In October 2022. It has a stunning Mediterranean and tropical aesthetic to the interior and exterior amenities. The rooms are luxe and resemble the likes of a modern minimalist.
There are multiple dining options as well as a sexy red arts club for your entertainment. The high-end establishment also has different lounge rooms as well as a fitness center open 24/7 and a spa open during business hours, daily.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.