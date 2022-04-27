This Schoolhouse Turned Into A Hotel In Florida & You Can Drink At The Principal’s Office
It's an affordable stay right on a gorgeous beach island.
Detention is out of the question at the vintage hotel in Florida. In fact, you can even grab a drink at The Principal's Office when you come to the Amelia Schoolhouse Inn.
This unique vintage stay is located on Amelia Island in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Where some learned their "ABCs" others are now learning how to make cocktails in The Principal's Office, which is the main bar at the vacation stay.
Guests can also hang by the pool, enjoy the putting green or spend the evening at the quaint courtyard for libations and live music.
The education building was originally constructed in 1886 being the first school on the island. Originally, it started as a four-room school, but as more kids lived on the island, they constructed the backside of the building thirty years later.
In the 1930's the population of students became too large for the building so it remained a housing center for many.
Renovations were made at the end of 2017 and the boutique beach stay came to be. What a fun place for straight-A students and troublemakers alike!
There are 17 luxurious guest rooms, and some even have the original hardwood floors from 1886.
In the mornings, you can walk down the winding wooded staircase at the Inn that will give you a classic feel. There are activities at the hotel, or you can walk just across the way to the gorgeous beaches nearby.
Amelia Schoolhouse Inn is such a nostalgic feel to a typical tropical stay that could change your experience from basic to unique and give you memories that you wouldn't otherwise have had.
It's always good to give your friends "referrals" at this adorable place!
Amelia Schoolhouse Inn
Can be as low as $175 depending on the dates booked
Address: 914 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Why You Need To Go: This is a fun place to feel like school is back in session at a historic schoolhouse located on the beach.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
