Beaches In Florida

This Rocky Florida Beach Is Like A Free Trip To The Pacific Northwest & It's Stunning

You'll be transported to the Oregon Coast without the plane ticket.

Florida Associate Editor
Blowing Rocks Preserve in Jupiter, FL.

Francisco Blanco | Dreamstime

There are so many clear water beaches in Florida that are gorgeous to see and typically have a similar look. However, this natural wonderland will make you feel like you stepped off a plane in the Pacific Northwest.

It's called Blowing Rocks Preserve and it's located off the coast of Jupiter, FL... all the way on the east coast.

The large rocky formations found along the beach, reported by The Nature Conservancy, as limestone, are commonly found underwater or underground. They lay high atop the silky sand, allowing the waves to crash and visitors to relax.

When the water hits the rocks, it can create geysers that reach as high as 50 feet in the air.

The 73-acre conservation area is the largest limestone shoreline on the Atlantic coast, making it a mind-blowing backdrop for a photo-op.

Its clear blues are the perfect complement to the rugged terrain, making the ambiance peaceful and serene, like the perfect movie scene.

Blowing Rocks has been around for over six decades, providing years of incredible sunset views.

There's even room to explore some natural sights. You can find a winding sea grape tunnel along a scenic trail.

There are endangered plants and animals that reside there, such as loggerhead, green, and leatherback sea turtles.

It is open daily between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You can swim or snorkel in the gorgeous waters, as well as take part in any of the three hikes there are to offer.

While here, you might have to pinch yourself as a reminder you're still in Florida, though the humid weather might clear up the confusion.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

